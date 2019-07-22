Log in
Change in Amer Sports Corporation's financial reporting schedule

07/22/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
July 22, 2019 at 6:15 p.m.

Change in Amer Sports Corporation’s financial reporting schedule

Amer Sports changes the publication date of its half-year financial report 2019. The updated schedule for the half-year report is 30 September, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. The previously announced publication date was July 25, 2019. The change is related to the recent ownership change in the company.

ANTA Sports Products Limited consolidates Amer Sports as an associated company in its half-year financial report which will be published on 26 August, 2019. On the same day, Amer Sports will publish a stock exchange release disclosing its financial information included in ANTA Sports’ half-year financial report.

On March 28, 2019, Mascot Bidco Oy completed a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Amer Sports Corporation and on April 1, 2019 announced that it will exercise its redemption right pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act. The redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in Amer Sports are ongoing.

For more information, please contact:
Samppa Seppälä, Head of Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc’teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company’s technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

Primary Logo


