Product of the month: Arc'teryx Alpha AR 35 backpack

02/19/2019 | 07:33am EST

Spring 2019 marks the start of a new chapter for Arc'teryx alpine climbing packs with the arrival of a brand-new fabric technology. Arc'teryx designers and developers, along with textile partners, have crafted the toughest lightweight material to-date, opening the door for new levels of tensile strength and resistance. The result is a pack designed to enable performance at the highest level: the new Alpha AR 35 Backpack featuring Liquid Crystal Polymer fabric technology.

  • N315r LCP fabric provides extreme durability and tensile strength
  • Androgynous hook system creates end use versatility

A fabric designer's dream material

The idea of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) has been around since the 90's but it's only been recently that Arc'teryx and its textile partners have been able to fine tune the weaving process to combine the LCP with the high tenacity nylon required. This revolutionary fabric utilizes the LCP as an engineered ripstop grid incorporated into a high tenacity nylon (N315r) fabric. It grants the material extraordinary tear and abrasion resistance in addition to its strength, and the new fabric can withstand higher performance coatings for better weather protection.

'I've been trying to find ways and means to create this fabric for over a decade, but it's only been recently that all the stars aligned. The limited supply and textile manufacturers who could work with it were few and far between, until one of our key yarn and fabric partners had access and was willing to work with us on creating it. The weave process is very difficult and has taken over two years to fine tune, but I see this new fabric as a fundamental building block for Arc'teryx pack textiles in the future', said Gord Rose, Senior Industrial Designer at Arc'teryx.

R&D tougher than ever before

The Alpha AR 35 backpack also takes a bold new direction with its use of custom androgynous hooks instead of traditional buckles, to secure its components. These hooks are lightweight, reliable and allow more adjustability and versatility by the user.

Other features include an easily accessible pull-to-open / pull-toclose drawcord on the 35 litre (2136 cu in) main compartment. Custom webbing daisy chains for lashing items, and an ice pick capture webbing that accommodates a range of angles.

Storage is no issue either, with a security pocket under the lid for small items, and a removable frame sheet for more flexibility and packability.

Adding to its already innovative design, the Alpha AR 35 introduces a new conical padded waistbelt that transfers the load more evenly and comfortably for a variety of hip types. Weighing in at 1170g / 41.3oz, the Alpha AR 35 has its targets set on performance and utility.

Alpha AR 35 backpack

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
