AMER SPORTS OYJ
Product of the month: Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket by Peak Performance

01/17/2019

This super soft and stretchy zipped hood is the perfect combination between a cozy hoodie and a technical mid layer with its wicking and quick-drying materials.

Comfy, cozy and stretchy, the Rider Zip Hood features a flat fabric on the outside and soft, brushed surface on the inside.With a bold print on its double layer hood, too, it dries quickly, great for when you shift up a gear.

The Rider Zip Hood has already, after just a few months in Peak Performance stores, become a bestseller. It is available for women, men and kids in various colors.

Women's Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket

Kid's Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket

Men's Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 12:08:07 UTC
