Product of the month: Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket by Peak Performance

This super soft and stretchy zipped hood is the perfect combination between a cozy hoodie and a technical mid layer with its wicking and quick-drying materials.
Comfy, cozy and stretchy, the Rider Zip Hood features a flat fabric on the outside and soft, brushed surface on the inside.With a bold print on its double layer hood, too, it dries quickly, great for when you shift up a gear.
The Rider Zip Hood has already, after just a few months in Peak Performance stores, become a bestseller. It is available for women, men and kids in various colors.
Women's Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket
Kid's Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket
Men's Rider Midlayer Zip Hood Jacket
