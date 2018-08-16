Log in
AMER SPORTS OYJ

AMER SPORTS OYJ (AMEAS)
PRODUCT OF THE MONTH: "CAMO EDITION" high performance tennis gear by Wilson
AMER SPORTS OYJ : Half Year Financial Report January-June 2018
AMER SPORTS OYJ : Half-year results
Product of the month: “CAMO EDITION” high performance tennis gear by Wilson

08/16/2018

Wilson introduces the new 'CAMO EDITION' collection of high performance tennis gear. Inspired by the world's most vibrant and bustling cities, this collection embodies a modern, yet edgy street style look with bold tones of olive green, slate blue, sand, and charcoal. While camouflage has, historically, been used to 'blend in,' this gear challenges the status quo of traditional tennis court style.

At the center of the new offerings are the brand's high performance tennis racket franchises: Blade, Burn, Ultra and Pro Staff, each of which features a signature camouflage design. The collection also includes 'CAMO EDITION' tennis bags, shoes, and select men's and women's apparel.

'This CAMO EDITION collection is all about capturing the energy and style you see and feel on the streets of cities around the world and bringing that to the court in a fun, different way,' said Kyle Schlegel, Director, Global Marketing at Wilson.

'We wanted to create a look that is contemporary, bold and that allows our players to stand out both on and off the court.'

'CAMO EDITION' TENNIS RACKETS

The 'CAMO EDITION' collection comprises five rackets; the Ultra 100L Camo, Blade 98L Camo (16×19), Blade 98L 26 Camo, Burn 100LS Camo, and Pro Staff 97L Countervail® (CV) Camo. CV is a material technology that maximizes a player's energy, reduces muscle fatigue and shortens recovery time.* CV is exclusive to Wilson performance tennis rackets.

Each racket connects to its respective racket franchise through the signature colorways of Slate Blue Camo (Ultra), Olive Camo (Blade), Sand and Orange Camo (Burn), and Charcoal Camo (Pro Staff) along with red Wilson logos on the outside throat of each racket.

WTA and ATP Wilson Advisory Staff Members Kei Nishikori, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jelena Ostapenko, Elina Svitolina, Borna Coric, Kyle Edmund, David Goffin, Kiki Bertens, Quentin Halys, and Latisha Chan will take the court at the US Open later this month with their Wilson CAMO EDITION rackets.

'CAMO EDITION' TENNIS SHOE

The KAOS 2.0 SFT Camo tennis shoe sports a modern black, ebony and grey camouflage style. Outfitted with Symbiofit™ technology, this shoe features a full bootie construction and lateral webbings to maximize feel and midfoot support.

The KAOS 2.0 SFT also provides superior support and durability as a result of the brand's Skinguard™ technology. This technology helps to better support the foot during quick lateral movements and push-offs.

'CAMO EDITION' SUPER TOUR BAG AND VANCOUVER BACKPACK

The new Camo Super Tour bag and Vancouver Camo Backpack feature a charcoal camouflage pattern and plenty of room. The Super Tour bag can hold up to 15 tennis rackets. This bag comes with two Thermoguard pockets, dual carrying systems (with an extra compartment to hide the shoulder straps), and smart compartmentalization for storing personal items. The Backpack can hold up to two rackets and features one main Thermoguard pocket, backpack arm straps and handle, and additional pockets.

'CAMO EDITION' TENNIS APPAREL

Apparel rounds out the 'CAMO Edition' collection. For men, the brand offers heather grey Script Cotton shirts that feature camouflage Wilson lettering across the chest. The shirt is available in three different Wilson logo colors: Olive, Blue, and Wilson Red. For women, the grey Script Cotton Camo tee with Wilson Red camo lettering across the chest. Additional men's apparel includes the Rush 9-inch Woven Short, which is available in black.

For more information about the 2018 'CAMO EDITION' collection, please visit www.wilson.com/camo.

Countervail is a registered trademark of Materials Sciences Corporation.

*Based on 2016 University of Minnesota School of Kinesiology study comparing Wilson tennis rackets with CV technology versus standard Wilson tennis rackets without CV technology.

Note: Pros often customize the racket they use. Racket specifications on endorsed consumer models may vary from the models used by pros for match-play.

Disclaimer

Amer Sports Oyj published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:40:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
