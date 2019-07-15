AmeraMex International Announces Form 10 Registration Statement Now Effective

CHICO, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it received a letter from the SEC stating that their review of the Company’s filings was completed July 11, 2019. AmeraMex International is officially a reporting company.



AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, “Now that AmeraMex is officially a reporting company, our next step is to be listed on the OTCQB. Our application was submitted to the OTCQB and is under review.”

The company will report required information and annual reports to the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and periodic reports on Form 8-K, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company will remain transparent in reporting related information regarding shareholder actions, proxies and stock ownership rules.

The required filings will allow the Company to better relay business information to current and potential investors, including highly detailed audited financial statements, policies and potential risk factors. A copy of the Form 10 can be found on the SEC website, www.sec.gov , by searching for AmeraMex International, Inc.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.