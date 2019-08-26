AmeraMex International Announces Orders Totaling $780,000

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it has received orders totaling $780,000. The equipment fulfilling the orders is expected to ship by the middle of September.



The equipment included the following: A 45,000 pound capacity Taylor Equipment forklift shipping to a customer in Utah; a Taylor Equipment loaded container handler shipping to a customer in Southern California; a 36,000 pound capacity Taylor Equipment forklift shipping to Southern California; an ASV Track Loader shipping to a contractor in Paradise, CA; and the second ASV is shipping to an equipment rental company.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

