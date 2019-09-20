AmeraMex International Receives $135,000 Order

CHICO, Cali., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it has received an order for an ASV all-terrain vehicle.



The ASV is shipping to a Northern California-based customer within the logging industry. This is the second order for an ASV this week within the same industry. The equipment will be used to easily remove underbrush that is often the cause or a propellent of California forest fires.

The Company also announced that its CEO, Lee Hamre, will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held December 10-12 in Bel-Air, California. Hamre will make a 20-minute presentation followed by breakout sessions for private meetings. This conference is generally attended by over 1,000 potential investors focused on microcap companies.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

