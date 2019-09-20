Log in
AmeraMex International Receives $135,000 Order

09/20/2019 | 09:45am EDT

CHICO, Cali., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX),  a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received an order for an ASV all-terrain vehicle.

The ASV is shipping to a Northern California-based customer within the logging industry.  This is the second order for an ASV this week within the same industry.  The equipment will be used to easily remove underbrush that is often the cause or a propellent of California forest fires.

The Company also announced that its CEO, Lee Hamre, will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held December 10-12 in Bel-Air, California.  Hamre will make a 20-minute presentation followed by breakout sessions for private meetings.  This conference is generally attended by over 1,000 potential investors focused on microcap companies.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber.  AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service.  Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
