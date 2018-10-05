Log in
AmeraMex International Receives $ 260,000 Rental-to-Sales Conversion

10/05/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

CHICO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles, announced that a customer in Southern California has converted an equipment rental agreement into a $260,000 sale.

With construction starts on the rise, this Southern California commercial construction company decided that it would be more cost effective to use its capital to purchase the loaded container handler currently rented from AmeraMex International. 

About AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. 

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

ameramex logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
