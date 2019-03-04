AmeraMex International Receives Approval for a $6 Million Line of Credit and Hosts Year-End Financial Conference Call

CHICO, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles , announced that it has been approved for a $6 million line of credit.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, “We talked with a number of financial institutions as we investigated securing a line of credit to grow the Company’s business and expand its equipment rental pool.

“Mid-February, we selected a financial institution and began the application and approval process, which entailed a detailed physical audit of the company’s assets, liabilities and financial statements. This audit, performed by the financial institution’s personnel, required a significant number of hours by our small accounting team and other members of the management team. The audit took approximately three weeks to complete,” added Hamre.

The Company’s internal goal was to have the Form 10 completed and filed by the end of February. Management and the board decided to work concurrently on acquiring the line of credit and completion of the 2018 audit – 2016 and 2017 are complete. That decision delayed the completion of the 2018 audit from the internally-established due date of February 28 to no later than the required due date of April 1, 2019.



AmeraMex will be hosting a financial conference call for its year ended December 31, 2018. The call is scheduled for Monday, March 18 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from March 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time until Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13688388.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.