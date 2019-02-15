Log in
AMERAMEX INTL

(AMMX)
AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $435,000

02/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

CHICO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX),  a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles, announced that it has received orders totaling $435,000.

The orders were for a Taylor forklift, a refurbished empty container handler, a refurbished loaded container handler, a refurbished Caterpillar forklift and a UTR truck.  The equipment is being shipped to customers in Iowa, Wisconsin and Washington, and will ship before the end of the first quarter ending March 30.
  
About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber.  The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service.  Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. 

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
