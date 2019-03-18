Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  AMERAMEX INTL    AMMX

AMERAMEX INTL

(AMMX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTION - AmeraMex International Reports a 16 Percent Increase in Revenue and a 24 Percent in Gross Profit for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

CHICO, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by AmeraMex International, Inc., please note that in the "Net Income" paragraph of the release, the text should read "net income of $.843 million for the year ended December 31, 2017" instead of "net loss of $.843 million for the year ended December 31, 2017". The corrected segment follows:

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles, reports results for its financial year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2018:

Revenue
The Company reported revenue of approximately $10.1 million compared to revenue of approximately $8.7 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017. This is a 16 percent increase

Gross Profit
The Company reported gross profit of $5.1 million compared to gross profit of $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. This is a 24 percent increase.   Gross profit as a percentage of sales rose to 50 percent.

Net Income - Correction
The Company reported net income for the year of approximately $1.4 million compared to net income of $.843 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.  This is a 67 percent increase.

Balance Sheet                                                                                                    
Total assets were reduced by approximately $.806 million due in part to decreased cash and cash equivalents, inventory and accounts receivable. Total liabilities for the year decreased $2 million due in part to a reduction in deferred revenue and accounts payable.

Shareholder Conference Call

AmeraMex International is hosting a shareholder conference call March 18 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.  The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member                                                              
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

ameramex logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERAMEX INTL
01:39pCORRECTION - AmeraMex International Reports a 16 Percent Increase in Revenue ..
GL
09:02aAMERAMEX INTL : International Reports a 16 Percent Increase in Revenue and a 24 ..
AQ
03/04AmeraMex International Receives Approval for a $6 Million Line of Credit and ..
GL
02/16AMERAMEX INTL : International Receives Orders Totaling $435,000
AQ
02/15AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $435,000
GL
02/02AMERAMEX INTL : International Receives Orders Totaling $186,000
AQ
02/01AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $186,000
GL
01/30AMERAMEX INTL : International Receives Orders Totaling $350,000
AQ
01/29AMERAMEX INTL : International Receives Orders Totaling  $350,000
AQ
01/03AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $525,000
GL
More news
Chart AMERAMEX INTL
Duration : Period :
AMERAMEX INTL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.