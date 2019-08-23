Log in
AMERCO : Announces Special Cash Dividend

08/23/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

RENO, Nev., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, on August 22, 2019, declared a special cash dividend on its Common Stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable September 23, 2019 to holders of record on September 9, 2019.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the choice for the do-it-yourself mover. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the Company to maintain the largest rental fleet in the do-it-yourself moving industry which includes a fleet of trucks, trailers and towing devices. U-Haul also offers storage throughout North America. U-Haul is the consumer's number one choice as the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Company supplies alternative-fuel for vehicles and backyard barbecues as one of the nation's largest retailers of propane.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-announces-special-cash-dividend-300906198.html

SOURCE AMERCO


© PRNewswire 2019
