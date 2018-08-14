Log in
AMERCO : Announces Twelfth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting

08/14/2018 | 12:52am CEST

RENO, Nev., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company will hold its twelfth annual virtual analyst and investor meeting on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern Time).

"This is our twelfth annual investor meeting and a key investor outreach program for us, which allows investors and analysts to interact with representatives from our organization," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "This meeting conserves our shareholders' dollars and continues to be a part of the U-Haul System's corporate-wide sustainability initiative."

To participate in our virtual meeting, please visit www.amerco.com and select "2018 Virtual Analyst and Investor Webcast" on the day of the event.

Questions for management can be emailed to the investor relations department any time before the meeting or submitted live during the question and answer portion of the event.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-announces-twelfth-annual-virtual-analyst-and-investor-meeting-300696422.html

SOURCE AMERCO


© PRNewswire 2018
