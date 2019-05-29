Log in
05:47pAMERCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:23pAMERCO : Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
PR
05/24AMERCO : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMERCO : Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

05/29/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

RENO, Nev., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2019, were $370.9 million, or $18.93 per share, compared with $790.6 million, or $40.36 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2018, was a $18.16 per share, or $355.7 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act and an additional after-tax benefit of $7.34 per share or $143.8 million resulting from the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property.  Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $14.86 per share for the year ended March 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share compared with net earnings of $10.8 million, or $0.56 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was a $0.84 per share, or $16.5 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act, excluding this, adjusted losses were ($0.28) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"We did a better job of meeting consumer needs for our rental equipment and self-storage products over the course of this fiscal year," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Our pace for filling storage units and our truck sales efforts are improving. We will continue to work to retain the loyalty of our customers and team members."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $34.5 million or 7.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and finished the full year up $173.8 million or 7.0% compared with fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2019, we expanded the number of Company owned locations along with independent dealers, and increased the number of trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet. In the third and fourth quarters we saw revenue improvements in our corporate account business. Revenue and transactions for both the One-way and in-town markets improved compared to fiscal 2018.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $11.6 million or 13.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and for the full year increased $43.4 million or 13.4% compared with fiscal 2018. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 14.0% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year while square feet available increased 16.8%. In fiscal 2019, we added approximately 5.3 million net rentable square feet to our owned self-storage portfolio.
  • For the quarter, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $4.8 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $1.6 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Losses on the sales of rental trucks decreased $0.3 million. All other depreciation increased $3.5 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales, increased $10.8 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $13.2 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $15.1 million due to an increase in the volume of units sold and nominal improvements in sales price. All other depreciation increased $17.9 million largely from the increase in new moving and storage locations.
  • Net gains on the sale of real estate decreased $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and decreased $195.4 million for the full year of fiscal 2019. The decrease for the full year was caused by the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $190.7 million.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and $45.6 million for the full year of fiscal 2019. The increase in the number of units sold combined with the larger average fleet size during the quarter and full twelve months led to the higher repair and maintenance spending.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $51.6 million and total costs and expenses increased $27.7 million.
  • Our Life Insurance subsidiary terminated a reinsurance agreement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which reduced their Life Insurance premiums $78.4 million and their Benefits and Losses expense by $76.4 million resulting in a net transfer of cash of $64.6 million.
  • Gross truck and trailer capital expenditures for fiscal 2019 were approximately $1,163 million compared with approximately $1,007 million for fiscal 2018. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $603 million for fiscal 2019 compared with $491 million in fiscal 2018. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $396 million to $1,003 million in fiscal 2019 compared with fiscal 2018.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $724.5 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $882.0 million at March 31, 2018.
  • On March 6, 2019, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on March 21, 2019. The dividend was paid on April 4, 2019.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2019 on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019 and 2018.



Quarters Ended March 31,


Years Ended March 31,




2019


2018


2019


2018




(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

529,046

$

494,525

$

2,653,497

$

2,479,742


Self-storage revenues


96,179


84,586


367,276


323,903


Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales


56,327


56,248


264,146


261,557


Property management fees


6,641


6,128


29,148


29,602


Life insurance premiums


(44,098)


37,793


63,488


154,703


Property and casualty insurance premiums


14,121


14,166


60,853


57,100


Net investment and interest income


25,891


27,966


110,934


110,473


Other revenue


41,425


36,209


219,365


184,034


Consolidated revenue

$

725,532

$

757,621

$

3,768,707

$

3,601,114


Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019 and 2018.



Quarters Ended March 31,


Years Ended March 31,



2019


2018


2019


2018



(In thousands)

Moving and storage









   Revenues

$

732,062

$

680,445

$

3,545,809

$

3,290,667

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


13,013


(10,889)


569,241


712,700

Property and casualty insurance 









   Revenues


17,280


18,867


75,837


74,571

   Earnings from operations


5,833


6,760


27,406


25,878

Life insurance  









   Revenues


(23,196)


60,397


154,714


243,862

   Earnings from operations


8,669


7,423


25,481


27,959

Eliminations









   Revenues


(614)


(2,088)


(7,653)


(7,986)

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries


(278)


(292)


(1,141)


(1,291)

Consolidated Results









   Revenues


725,532


757,621


3,768,707


3,601,114

   Earnings from operations


27,237


3,002


620,987


765,246

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:



Quarters Ended March 31,



2019


2018



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31


428


366

Square footage as of March 31


36,237


30,974

Average monthly number of units occupied


283


249

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


66.9%


68.9%

Average monthly square footage occupied


25,790


22,621

 



Years Ended March 31,



2019


2018



(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31


428


366

Square footage as of March 31


36,237


30,974

Average monthly number of units occupied


275


246

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count


68.7%


71.6%

Average monthly square footage occupied


24,862


22,203

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31,


March 31,



2019


2018








(In thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

673,701

$

759,388

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net


224,785


193,538

Inventories and parts, net


103,504


89,877

Prepaid expenses


174,100


166,129

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities


2,235,397


1,919,860

Investments, other


300,736


399,064

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net


136,276


124,767

Other assets


78,354


244,782

Related party assets


30,889


33,276



3,957,742


3,930,681

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:





Land


976,454


827,649

Buildings and improvements


4,003,726


3,140,713

Furniture and equipment


689,780


632,803

Rental trailers and other rental equipment


590,039


545,968

Rental trucks


4,762,028


4,390,750



11,022,027


9,537,883

Less: Accumulated depreciation


(3,088,056)


(2,721,142)

Total property, plant and equipment


7,933,971


6,816,741

Total assets

$

11,891,713

$

10,747,422

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

556,873

$

511,115

Notes, loans and leases payable


4,163,323


3,513,076

Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable


1,011,183


1,248,033

Liabilities from investment contracts


1,666,742


1,364,066

Other policyholders' funds and liabilities


15,047


10,040

Deferred income


35,186


34,276

Deferred income taxes


750,970


658,108

Total liabilities


8,199,324


7,338,714






Common stock


10,497


10,497

Additional paid-in capital


453,326


452,746

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(66,698)


(4,623)

Retained earnings


3,976,962


3,635,561

Cost of common shares in treasury, net


(525,653)


(525,653)

Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net


(151,997)


(151,997)

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares


(4,048)


(7,823)

Total stockholders' equity


3,692,389


3,408,708

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

11,891,713

$

10,747,422

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Quarters Ended March 31,



2019


2018



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

529,046

$

494,525

   Self-storage revenues


96,179


84,586

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


56,327


56,248

   Property management fees


6,641


6,128

   Life insurance premiums


(44,098)


37,793

   Property and casualty insurance premiums


14,121


14,166

   Net investment and interest income


25,891


27,966

   Other revenue


41,425


36,209

      Total revenues


725,532


757,621






Costs and expenses:





   Operating expenses


476,815


460,274

   Commission expenses


56,324


54,502

   Cost of sales


31,710


36,033

   Benefits and losses


(36,919)


45,314

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


9,972


6,297

   Lease expense


8,929


8,683

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals


151,518


146,707

   Net gains on disposal of real estate


(54)


(3,191)

      Total costs and expenses


698,295


754,619






Earnings from operations


27,237


3,002

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(253)


(232)

   Interest expense


(37,334)


(32,780)

Pretax losses


(10,350)


(30,010)

   Income tax benefit


11,181


40,853

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

831

$

10,843

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

0.04

$

0.56

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted


19,594,008


19,589,871

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Years Ended March 31,



2019


2018



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:





   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

2,653,497

$

2,479,742

   Self-storage revenues


367,276


323,903

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales


264,146


261,557

   Property management fees


29,148


29,602

   Life insurance premiums


63,488


154,703

   Property and casualty insurance premiums


60,853


57,100

   Net investment and interest income


110,934


110,473

   Other revenue


219,365


184,034

      Total revenues


3,768,707


3,601,114






Costs and expenses:





   Operating expenses


1,981,180


1,807,056

   Commission expenses


288,408


276,705

   Cost of sales


162,142


160,489

   Benefits and losses


100,277


185,311

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs


28,556


24,514

   Lease expense


33,158


33,960

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals


554,043


543,247

   Net gains on disposal of real estate


(44)


(195,414)

      Total costs and expenses


3,147,720


2,835,868






Earnings from operations


620,987


765,246

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs


(1,013)


(927)

   Interest expense


(142,445)


(126,706)

Pretax earnings


477,529


637,613

   Income tax benefit (expense)


(106,672)


152,970

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

370,857

$

790,583

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

18.93

$

40.36

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted


19,592,048


19,588,889

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE




Year Ended



March 31, 2018




(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)






AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

40.36

Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted


(7.34)

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before gain on sale of Chelsea property

$

33.02




Gain on sale of Chelsea property

$

190,712

Income tax expense


(46,915)

Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes

$

143,797

Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted

$

7.34

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted


19,588,889






Year Ended



March 31, 2018




(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)






AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

40.36

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted


(18.16)

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

22.20




Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

355,748

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

$

18.16

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted


19,588,889




Cumulative adjustments:





Year Ended



March 31, 2018







AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

40.36

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted


(18.16)

Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted


(7.34)

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted after cumulative adjustments

$

14.86






Quarter Ended



March 31, 2018




(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)






AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries



Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

0.56

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted


(0.84)

Losses per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

(0.28)




Tax Reform Act adjustment

$

16,527

Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

$

0.84

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted


19,589,871

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-reports-fiscal-2019-financial-results-300858700.html

SOURCE AMERCO


© PRNewswire 2019
