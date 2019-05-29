|
AMERCO : Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
RENO, Nev., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2019, were $370.9 million, or $18.93 per share, compared with $790.6 million, or $40.36 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2018, was a $18.16 per share, or $355.7 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act and an additional after-tax benefit of $7.34 per share or $143.8 million resulting from the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $14.86 per share for the year ended March 31, 2018.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share compared with net earnings of $10.8 million, or $0.56 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was a $0.84 per share, or $16.5 million benefit resulting from the Tax Reform Act, excluding this, adjusted losses were ($0.28) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
"We did a better job of meeting consumer needs for our rental equipment and self-storage products over the course of this fiscal year," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Our pace for filling storage units and our truck sales efforts are improving. We will continue to work to retain the loyalty of our customers and team members."
Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $34.5 million or 7.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and finished the full year up $173.8 million or 7.0% compared with fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2019, we expanded the number of Company owned locations along with independent dealers, and increased the number of trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet. In the third and fourth quarters we saw revenue improvements in our corporate account business. Revenue and transactions for both the One-way and in-town markets improved compared to fiscal 2018.
- Self-storage revenues increased $11.6 million or 13.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and for the full year increased $43.4 million or 13.4% compared with fiscal 2018. The average monthly amount of occupied square feet increased by 14.0% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year while square feet available increased 16.8%. In fiscal 2019, we added approximately 5.3 million net rentable square feet to our owned self-storage portfolio.
- For the quarter, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales increased $4.8 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $1.6 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Losses on the sales of rental trucks decreased $0.3 million. All other depreciation increased $3.5 million from the increase in new moving and storage locations. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales, increased $10.8 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $13.2 million primarily due to a larger fleet. Gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $15.1 million due to an increase in the volume of units sold and nominal improvements in sales price. All other depreciation increased $17.9 million largely from the increase in new moving and storage locations.
- Net gains on the sale of real estate decreased $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and decreased $195.4 million for the full year of fiscal 2019. The decrease for the full year was caused by the sale of a portion of our Chelsea, NY property in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $190.7 million.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year and $45.6 million for the full year of fiscal 2019. The increase in the number of units sold combined with the larger average fleet size during the quarter and full twelve months led to the higher repair and maintenance spending.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $51.6 million and total costs and expenses increased $27.7 million.
- Our Life Insurance subsidiary terminated a reinsurance agreement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which reduced their Life Insurance premiums $78.4 million and their Benefits and Losses expense by $76.4 million resulting in a net transfer of cash of $64.6 million.
- Gross truck and trailer capital expenditures for fiscal 2019 were approximately $1,163 million compared with approximately $1,007 million for fiscal 2018. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $603 million for fiscal 2019 compared with $491 million in fiscal 2018. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $396 million to $1,003 million in fiscal 2019 compared with fiscal 2018.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $724.5 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $882.0 million at March 31, 2018.
- On March 6, 2019, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on March 21, 2019. The dividend was paid on April 4, 2019.
AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2019 on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.
About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, which is on file with the SEC.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019 and 2018.
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
529,046
$
494,525
$
2,653,497
$
2,479,742
Self-storage revenues
96,179
84,586
367,276
323,903
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
56,327
56,248
264,146
261,557
Property management fees
6,641
6,128
29,148
29,602
Life insurance premiums
(44,098)
37,793
63,488
154,703
Property and casualty insurance premiums
14,121
14,166
60,853
57,100
Net investment and interest income
25,891
27,966
110,934
110,473
Other revenue
41,425
36,209
219,365
184,034
Consolidated revenue
$
725,532
$
757,621
$
3,768,707
$
3,601,114
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019 and 2018.
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
732,062
$
680,445
$
3,545,809
$
3,290,667
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
13,013
(10,889)
569,241
712,700
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
17,280
18,867
75,837
74,571
Earnings from operations
5,833
6,760
27,406
25,878
Life insurance
Revenues
(23,196)
60,397
154,714
243,862
Earnings from operations
8,669
7,423
25,481
27,959
Eliminations
Revenues
(614)
(2,088)
(7,653)
(7,986)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(278)
(292)
(1,141)
(1,291)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
725,532
757,621
3,768,707
3,601,114
Earnings from operations
27,237
3,002
620,987
765,246
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:
Quarters Ended March 31,
2019
2018
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
428
366
Square footage as of March 31
36,237
30,974
Average monthly number of units occupied
283
249
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
66.9%
68.9%
Average monthly square footage occupied
25,790
22,621
Years Ended March 31,
2019
2018
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
428
366
Square footage as of March 31
36,237
30,974
Average monthly number of units occupied
275
246
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
68.7%
71.6%
Average monthly square footage occupied
24,862
22,203
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
673,701
$
759,388
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
224,785
193,538
Inventories and parts, net
103,504
89,877
Prepaid expenses
174,100
166,129
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,235,397
1,919,860
Investments, other
300,736
399,064
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
136,276
124,767
Other assets
78,354
244,782
Related party assets
30,889
33,276
3,957,742
3,930,681
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
976,454
827,649
Buildings and improvements
4,003,726
3,140,713
Furniture and equipment
689,780
632,803
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
590,039
545,968
Rental trucks
4,762,028
4,390,750
11,022,027
9,537,883
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,088,056)
(2,721,142)
Total property, plant and equipment
7,933,971
6,816,741
Total assets
$
11,891,713
$
10,747,422
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
556,873
$
511,115
Notes, loans and leases payable
4,163,323
3,513,076
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
1,011,183
1,248,033
Liabilities from investment contracts
1,666,742
1,364,066
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
15,047
10,040
Deferred income
35,186
34,276
Deferred income taxes
750,970
658,108
Total liabilities
8,199,324
7,338,714
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Additional paid-in capital
453,326
452,746
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(66,698)
(4,623)
Retained earnings
3,976,962
3,635,561
Cost of common shares in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares
(4,048)
(7,823)
Total stockholders' equity
3,692,389
3,408,708
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,891,713
$
10,747,422
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarters Ended March 31,
2019
2018
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
529,046
$
494,525
Self-storage revenues
96,179
84,586
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
56,327
56,248
Property management fees
6,641
6,128
Life insurance premiums
(44,098)
37,793
Property and casualty insurance premiums
14,121
14,166
Net investment and interest income
25,891
27,966
Other revenue
41,425
36,209
Total revenues
725,532
757,621
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
476,815
460,274
Commission expenses
56,324
54,502
Cost of sales
31,710
36,033
Benefits and losses
(36,919)
45,314
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
9,972
6,297
Lease expense
8,929
8,683
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
151,518
146,707
Net gains on disposal of real estate
(54)
(3,191)
Total costs and expenses
698,295
754,619
Earnings from operations
27,237
3,002
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(253)
(232)
Interest expense
(37,334)
(32,780)
Pretax losses
(10,350)
(30,010)
Income tax benefit
11,181
40,853
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
831
$
10,843
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
0.04
$
0.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,594,008
19,589,871
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Years Ended March 31,
2019
2018
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
2,653,497
$
2,479,742
Self-storage revenues
367,276
323,903
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
264,146
261,557
Property management fees
29,148
29,602
Life insurance premiums
63,488
154,703
Property and casualty insurance premiums
60,853
57,100
Net investment and interest income
110,934
110,473
Other revenue
219,365
184,034
Total revenues
3,768,707
3,601,114
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
1,981,180
1,807,056
Commission expenses
288,408
276,705
Cost of sales
162,142
160,489
Benefits and losses
100,277
185,311
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
28,556
24,514
Lease expense
33,158
33,960
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
554,043
543,247
Net gains on disposal of real estate
(44)
(195,414)
Total costs and expenses
3,147,720
2,835,868
Earnings from operations
620,987
765,246
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(1,013)
(927)
Interest expense
(142,445)
(126,706)
Pretax earnings
477,529
637,613
Income tax benefit (expense)
(106,672)
152,970
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
370,857
$
790,583
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
18.93
$
40.36
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,592,048
19,588,889
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
Year Ended
March 31, 2018
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted
$
40.36
Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted
(7.34)
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before gain on sale of Chelsea property
$
33.02
Gain on sale of Chelsea property
$
190,712
Income tax expense
(46,915)
Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes
$
143,797
Gain on sale of Chelsea property, net of taxes, per common share basic and diluted
$
7.34
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted
19,588,889
Year Ended
March 31, 2018
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted
$
40.36
Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
(18.16)
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment
$
22.20
Tax Reform Act adjustment
$
355,748
Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
$
18.16
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted
19,588,889
Cumulative adjustments:
Year Ended
March 31, 2018
AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted
$
40.36
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
(18.16)
Gain on sale of Chelsea property, per common share basic and diluted
(7.34)
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted after cumulative adjustments
$
14.86
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2018
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted
$
0.56
Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
(0.84)
Losses per common share: basic and diluted before Tax Reform Act adjustment
$
(0.28)
Tax Reform Act adjustment
$
16,527
Tax Reform Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
$
0.84
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted
19,589,871
