AMERCO : Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast

May 13, 2020 Download
RENO, Nev. -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, plans to report its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Company is scheduled to conduct its fourth quarter investor conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. ET) on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Listen via the internet: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/415/34210
Disclaimer
Amerco published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 10:02:03 UTC