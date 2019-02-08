Log in
Ameren Corporation : Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

02/08/2019 | 11:55am EST

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 47.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2019.

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable May 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2019.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable May 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2019.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-corporation-directors-declare-quarterly-dividend-300792425.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
