Ameren Corporation : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast Nov. 8, 2019

10/01/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner L. Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE), will join Martin J. Lyons, executive vice president and CFO of Ameren Corp., to discuss third quarter 2019 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters in a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, Nov. 8.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet on AmerenInvestors.com. Supporting materials for the call will be posted in the "Investor News and Events" section of this website under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately one hour after the close of the call.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-corporation-third-quarter-2019-earnings-webcast-nov-8-2019-300928914.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
