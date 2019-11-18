Log in
Ameren    AEE

Ameren Illinois : Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2050

11/18/2019 | 05:31pm EST

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% first mortgage bonds due 2050 at 99.506% of their principal amount.  The transaction is expected to close on Nov. 26, 2019.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay short-term debt.

BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, 240 Greenwich Street, 3 West, New York, NY 10286, toll-free at 1-800-269-6864, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, toll-free at 1-866-471-2526 or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, 320 Park Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022, toll-free at 1-866-271-7403.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Our mission is to power the quality of life. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com, find us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-illinois-announces-pricing-of-first-mortgage-bonds-offering-due-2050-300960338.html

SOURCE Ameren Illinois


© PRNewswire 2019
