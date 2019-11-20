Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameren    AEE

AMEREN

(AEE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameren : Illinois, Dominion Voltage to Work on Voltage Optimization Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:34pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Dominion Voltage Inc. said Wednesday it would work with Ameren Illinois on a voltage optimization project which will cover about 64% of Ameren Illinois customers.

Voltage optimization lowers voltage in an electrical distribution system, reducing system losses and customers' energy use. "In contrast to some other energy-efficiency measures, VO requires no behavioral changes by the customer and has no impact on lifestyle while delivering energy savings across all customer classes," the companies said.

The project is targeting savings of 422 GWHrs by the end of 2025, which is enough electricity to power 42,000 homes, the companies said.

"DVI's approach to VO is the best choice for Ameren Illinois for energy efficiency through voltage optimization," said Ron Pate, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois.

Dominion Voltage Inc. is a subsidiary of Dominion Energy (D).

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers in Illinois.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMEREN -0.21% 75.25 Delayed Quote.16.10%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 0.10% 82.45 Delayed Quote.15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMEREN
01:34pAMEREN : Illinois, Dominion Voltage to Work on Voltage Optimization Project
DJ
11/18AMEREN ILLINOIS : Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2050
PR
11/08AMEREN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
11/08AMEREN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08AMEREN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
11/08AMEREN (NYSE : AEE) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
11/08AMEREN : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/05AMEREN CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
11/04AMEREN : Six energy startups showcase sustainable technologies and innovations a..
PR
10/17AMEREN MISSOURI : Charges Ahead with Electric Car Infrastructure
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 377 M
EBIT 2019 1 395 M
Net income 2019 811 M
Debt 2019 10 393 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,54x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
Capitalization 18 563 M
Chart AMEREN
Duration : Period :
Ameren Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 80,33  $
Last Close Price 75,45  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons Independent Director
Stephen R. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN16.10%18 563
SEMPRA ENERGY36.45%41 498
NATIONAL GRID PLC17.61%40 466
ORSTED AS40.14%38 028
ENGIE13.37%37 941
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.90%31 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group