Ameren : Illinois, Dominion Voltage to Work on Voltage Optimization Project

By Stephen Nakrosis

Dominion Voltage Inc. said Wednesday it would work with Ameren Illinois on a voltage optimization project which will cover about 64% of Ameren Illinois customers.

Voltage optimization lowers voltage in an electrical distribution system, reducing system losses and customers' energy use. "In contrast to some other energy-efficiency measures, VO requires no behavioral changes by the customer and has no impact on lifestyle while delivering energy savings across all customer classes," the companies said.

The project is targeting savings of 422 GWHrs by the end of 2025, which is enough electricity to power 42,000 homes, the companies said.

"DVI's approach to VO is the best choice for Ameren Illinois for energy efficiency through voltage optimization," said Ron Pate, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois.

Dominion Voltage Inc. is a subsidiary of Dominion Energy (D).

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers in Illinois.

