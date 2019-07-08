Ameren : Mark Twain Transmission Project achieves major milestone

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), has energized the Zachary Substation and approximately 32 miles of transmission line from Kirksville to the Iowa border. As part of the Mark Twain Transmission Project, a 96-mile, 345,000-volt transmission line in northeast Missouri, the substation and line were energized June 30 and marks a milestone in the construction process. While line construction on this section is complete, crews will still be in the area performing removals, clean up and restoration for the next several months.

The foundation and line construction crews are moving their teams to start building the line section between Palmyra and Kirksville which will be completed later this year. When complete, the project is expected to provide local and regional benefits, including improved energy-grid reliability, increased transmission capacity and greater access to renewable sources such as wind.

"We are grateful for the feedback and cooperation we received from landowners, communities and local officials," said Shawn E. Schukar, chairman and president of ATXI. "This kind of collaboration, combined with the strong relationship we have with our contract partners, allowed us to successfully achieve this project milestone and is a significant step towards delivering greater energy reliability and improved access to clean energy sources for the people in northeast Missouri."

ATXI expects to invest $250 million on the Mark Twain Transmission Project. The anticipated in-service date for the 96-mile line is December 2019.

The Mark Twain Transmission Project was approved in 2011 by the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator (MISO), a regional transmission organization. The Mark Twain Transmission Project is part of a coordinated, multi-state group of transmission projects – known as Multi-Value Projects – being developed by MISO to improve and strengthen the regional energy grid. There are three Multi-Value Projects in ATXI's project portfolio. The first ATXI Multi-Value Project was completed in February 2018.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service, as well as natural gas distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of nearly 10,300 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

