Ameren Missouri : confident in growing renewable generation with 700 MW of new wind energy in 2020

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced that it has mutually agreed with EDF Renewables, Inc. to terminate the development of an up-to 157 megawatt (MW) wind facility in Atchison County, Missouri.

"Significant upgrades would have been required on the transmission system to accommodate this project, leading to unacceptably high costs. While we're focused on incorporating more renewable energy, we also have to be good financial stewards for our customers, who trust us to provide safe, reliable energy while keeping rates stable and predictable," said Michael Moehn, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "While it is disappointing we will not be moving forward with this project, we remain focused on seeing our other, larger projects through to the finish line."

Ameren Missouri remains strongly committed to meeting its goal of owning at least 700 MW of new wind generation by the end of 2020 with two Missouri-based projects under agreement to build:

An up-to 400 MW facility in Adair and Schuyler counties. A Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) has been approved by Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC).

and counties. A Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) has been approved by Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC). An up-to 300 MW facility in Atchison County . CCN approval is pending from PSC.

Together, these wind facilities represent an investment of approximately $1.2 billion.

Moehn said Ameren Missouri is pleased to have received the third and final phase of the expected regional transmission organization interconnection costs for both projects, which were in-line with expectations. Final interconnection agreements are expected this Fall.

Local communities in Adair, Schuyler and Atchison counties will also benefit through recently signed legislation that is designed to keep millions of dollars in property taxes associated with the planned facilities in the local communities.

In addition to the expansion of wind generation, Ameren Missouri plans to add 50 MW of solar generation by 2025, with a total increase of 100 MW of solar generation by 2027. The company also plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 35% by 2030, 50% by 2040 and 80% by 2050, based on 2005 levels. Ameren Missouri also plans to retire more than half of its coal-fired generation capacity in the next 20 years, beginning with the Meramec Energy Center in 2022.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 127,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

