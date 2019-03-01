Ameren : Missouri to Hold Smart Energy Plan Public Stakeholder Meeting

ST. LOUIS (March 1, 2019) - Ameren Missouri will host a Smart Energy Plan public stakeholder meeting on March 4 to get feedback on its recently announced plan to modernize the energy grid and enhance how customers receive and consume electricity for generations to come, all while keeping electric rates stable and predictable. The public is invited to attend, learn more and offer feedback.

The Smart Energy Plan is Ameren Missouri's largest infrastructure plan in the company's history, featuring upgrades in reliability, resilience and service throughout the company's 24,000-square-mile service territory. The Smart Energy Plan includes more than 2,000 electric projects over the next five years.

Ameren Missouri filed the plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) on Feb. 14, 2019. The forward-thinking plan was driven by constructive energy legislation (Missouri Senate Bill 564) that was enacted in 2018. That legislation was widely supported by customers, business organizations, unions and a bipartisan majority of the Missouri General Assembly.

The PSC filing, including a five-year capital investment overview and detailed one-year plan for 2019, sets forth the more than 2,000 projects Ameren Missouri plans to implement to modernize energy grid infrastructure in Missouri to benefit its customers and offer them more tools to manage their energy usage. To view the complete Smart Energy Plan filing, including detailed projects in 2019, visit the Missouri PSC website at https://psc.mo.gov/ and search for File No. EO-2019-0044.

Smart Energy Plan Public Stakeholder Meeting

Date: March 4, 2019

5:30 p.m. - Community invited to visit Smart Energy Plan projects stations to learn more about upcoming infrastructure project plans.

6 p.m. - Smart Energy Plan presentation from Mark Birk, senior vice president, customer and power operations, Ameren Missouri

6:30 p.m. - Public invited to ask questions, provide feedback after presentation

Location: The Millbottom, 400 West Main Street, Jefferson City, MO., 65109

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 127,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.