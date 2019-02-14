Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance 0 02/14/2019 | 08:00am EST Send by mail :

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today announced 2018 net income attributable to common shareholders in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $815 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, compared to 2017 GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of $523 million, or $2.14 per diluted share. Excluding certain tax-related items reflected below, Ameren recorded 2018 core earnings of $828 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, compared to 2017 core earnings of $691 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. The year-over-year increase in 2018 core earnings reflected higher Ameren Missouri electric retail sales primarily due to warmer summer and colder winter temperatures, as well as earnings on increased infrastructure investments made at Ameren Transmission, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, and Ameren Illinois Natural Gas. The comparison also benefited from the absence, in 2018, of a nuclear refueling and maintenance outage at Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center and higher Ameren Missouri electric service rates, effective April 1, 2017. These favorable factors were partially offset by increased Ameren Missouri other operations and maintenance expenses, primarily reflecting higher-than-normal scheduled non-nuclear energy center outages, increased routine maintenance, and more distribution reliability projects. The comparison also reflected higher charitable donations in 2018. "In 2018, we again delivered strong earnings growth," said Warner L. Baxter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "Our team continues to successfully execute all elements of our strategy across our businesses. We made meaningful progress on the proposed ownership of at least 700 megawatts of wind generation by Ameren Missouri to better serve our customers, transition to a cleaner, more diverse generation portfolio and comply with the Missouri Renewable Energy Standard." "I am also pleased to report that today, Ameren Missouri filed its Smart Energy Plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission. Driven by the passage of constructive legislation in 2018, this five-year plan includes significant incremental investments to modernize the electric grid for the benefit of our customers and the state while keeping rates stable and predictable," Baxter said. "Constructive energy policies have driven similar investments at our Ameren Illinois electric distribution business and have delivered significant customer benefits and added new jobs to the state's economy while keeping customer rates affordable." Ameren recorded GAAP and core net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, of $68 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders of $60 million, or 24 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Excluding a tax-related item reflected below, Ameren recorded core earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2017, of $94 million, or 39 cents per diluted share. The year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter 2018 core earnings reflected a 12 cent per diluted share timing difference between income tax expense and revenue reductions at Ameren Missouri related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that had no effect on full-year earnings. In addition, Ameren Missouri had increased other operations and maintenance expenses, primarily reflecting higher non-nuclear energy center maintenance and more distribution reliability projects. The comparison also reflected higher charitable donations in 2018. These factors were partially offset by earnings on increased infrastructure investments made at Ameren Transmission, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, and Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, as well as from the absence, in 2018, of a nuclear refueling and maintenance outage at Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center that increased operations and maintenance expenses in the year-ago period. The comparison also benefited from higher Ameren Missouri electric retail sales primarily due to colder winter temperatures compared to near-normal temperatures in the year-ago period. As reflected in the table below, the following items were excluded from the prior year fourth quarter and full-year 2017 and 2018 core earnings: A non-cash charge for a true-up to the revaluation of deferred taxes associated with the TCJA resulting primarily from proposed regulations related to bonus depreciation issued in August 2018, which decreased 2018 earnings by $13 million.

A non-cash charge, primarily at the parent company, for the revaluation of deferred taxes resulting from a December 2017 change in federal law (TCJA) that decreased the federal corporate income tax rate, which decreased 2017 earnings by $154 million.

A non-cash charge at the parent company for the revaluation of deferred taxes resulting from a July 2017 change in Illinois law that increased the state's corporate income tax rate, which decreased 2017 earnings by $14 million. A reconciliation of GAAP to core earnings for the three months and years ended Dec. 31, 2018 and 2017, in millions of dollars and per share is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year Ended

Dec. 31, Dec. 31,

2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP Earnings (Loss) / Diluted EPS $ 68

$ 0.28

$ (60)

$ (0.24)

$ 815

$ 3.32

$ 523

$ 2.14

Charge for revaluation of deferred taxes from increased Illinois state income tax rate —

—

—

—

—

—

22

0.09

Less: Federal income tax benefit —

—

—

—

—

—

(8)

(0.03)

Charge, net of tax benefit —

—

—

—

—

—

14

0.06



















Charge for revaluation of deferred taxes from decreased federal income tax rate —

—

162

0.66

13

0.05

162

0.66

Less: State income tax benefit —

—

(8)

(0.03)

—

—

(8)

(0.03)

Charge, net of tax benefit —

—

154

0.63

13

0.05

154

0.63

Core Earnings / Diluted EPS $ 68

$ 0.28

$ 94

$ 0.39

$ 828

$ 3.37

$ 691

$ 2.83

Earnings Guidance Ameren expects diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $3.15 to $3.35 for 2019 and to grow at a 6% to 8% compound annual rate from 2018 through 2023, using 2018 core diluted earnings per share, less the 2018 Ameren Missouri estimated favorable weather impact of 32 cents per diluted share, as the base. This multi-year earnings growth is expected to be driven by projected rate base growth of approximately 8% compounded annually from 2018 through 2023. Earnings growth in any individual year will be impacted by the timing of capital expenditures, regulatory rate reviews, Callaway refueling and maintenance outages, and weather, among other factors. "Looking ahead, we plan to continue to deliver strong long-term earnings per share growth reflecting a robust pipeline of investments in critical energy infrastructure that will deliver long-term benefits to our customers and the communities we serve, while keeping customer rates competitive and affordable," Baxter said. Ameren's earnings guidance for 2019 and multi-year growth expectations assume normal temperatures and are subject to the effects of, among other things: 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yields; regulatory, judicial and legislative actions; energy center and energy distribution operations; energy, economic, capital and credit market conditions; severe storms; unusual or otherwise unexpected gains or losses; and other risks and uncertainties outlined, or referred to, in the Forward-looking Statements section of this press release. Ameren Missouri Segment Results Ameren Missouri 2018 GAAP and core earnings were $478 million and $482 million, respectively, compared to 2017 GAAP and core earnings of $323 million and $359 million, respectively. Core earnings for 2018 and 2017 excluded non-cash charges associated with the revaluation of deferred taxes that decreased earnings by $4 million and $36 million, respectively. Year-over-year core earnings benefited from higher electric retail sales, primarily due to warmer summer and colder winter temperatures, which increased earnings by an estimated $102 million, as well as the absence, in 2018, of a nuclear refueling and maintenance outage at the Callaway Energy Center, which favorably affected the comparison by $21 million. The comparison also benefited from higher electric service rates, effective April 1, 2017. These favorable factors were partially offset by increased other operations and maintenance expenses, primarily reflecting higher-than-normal scheduled non-nuclear plant outages, increased routine maintenance work, and more distribution reliability projects. Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution Segment Results Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution 2018 GAAP and core earnings were $136 million and $139 million, respectively, compared to 2017 earnings of $131 million. Core earnings in 2018 excluded a $3 million non-cash charge for the revaluation of deferred taxes. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments, as well as a higher allowed return on equity due to a higher average 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2018 compared to 2017. Ameren Illinois Natural Gas Segment Results Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 2018 GAAP and core earnings were $70 million and $71 million, respectively, compared to 2017 earnings of $60 million. Core earnings in 2018 excluded a $1 million non-cash charge for the revaluation of deferred taxes. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments and new service rates effective Nov. 9, 2018. Ameren Transmission Segment Results Ameren Transmission 2018 earnings were $164 million, compared to 2017 earnings of $140 million. The year-over-year improvement reflected increased earnings on infrastructure investments. Other Results (includes items not reported in a business segment) Other results for 2018 were a GAAP and core loss of $33 million and $28 million, respectively, compared to a 2017 GAAP loss of $131 million and core earnings of $1 million. Core results for 2018 and 2017 excluded non-cash charges that decreased earnings by $5 million and $132 million, respectively, reflecting the revaluation of deferred taxes. The decrease in year-over-year core results primarily reflected higher charitable donations and lower net state and federal income tax benefits. Analyst Conference Call Ameren will conduct a conference call for financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Feb. 14, to discuss 2018 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters. Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live broadcast of the call at AmerenInvestors.com by clicking on "Webcast" under "Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call," where an accompanying slide presentation will also be available. The conference call and presentation will be archived for one year in the "Investor News and Events" section of the website under "Events and Presentations." About Ameren St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric and natural gas transmission and distribution service while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of over 10,200 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

regulatory, judicial, or legislative actions, and any changes in regulatory policies and ratemaking determinations, such as those that may result from a potential change in the allowed base return on common equity under the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) tariff from either the complaint case filed in February 2015 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) or a new methodology proposed by the FERC in November 2018, Ameren Missouri's requested certificate of convenience and necessity for a wind generation facility filed with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) in October 2018, Ameren Missouri's natural gas regulatory rate review filed with the MoPSC in December 2018, the appeal filed by the Missouri Office of Public Counsel in January 2019 in Ameren Missouri's Renewable Energy Standard Rate Adjustment Mechanism (RESRAM) case, and future regulatory, judicial, or legislative actions that change regulatory recovery mechanisms;

with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) or a new methodology proposed by the FERC in , Ameren Missouri's requested certificate of convenience and necessity for a wind generation facility filed with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) in , Ameren Missouri's natural gas regulatory rate review filed with the MoPSC in , the appeal filed by the Missouri Office of Public Counsel in in Ameren Missouri's Renewable Energy Standard Rate Adjustment Mechanism (RESRAM) case, and future regulatory, judicial, or legislative actions that change regulatory recovery mechanisms; the effect of Ameren Illinois' participation in performance-based formula ratemaking frameworks under the Illinois Energy Infrastructure Modernization and the Future Energy Jobs Acts (FEJA), including the direct relationship between Ameren Illinois' return on common equity and the 30-year United States Treasury bond yields, and the related financial commitments;

the effect of Missouri Senate Bill 564 on Ameren Missouri, including as a result of Ameren Missouri's election to use plant-in-service accounting and the resulting customer rate caps;

Senate Bill 564 on Ameren Missouri, including as a result of Ameren Missouri's election to use plant-in-service accounting and the resulting customer rate caps; the effects of changes in federal, state, or local laws and other governmental actions, including monetary, fiscal, and energy policies;

the effects of changes in federal, state, or local tax laws, regulations, interpretations, or rates, amendments or technical corrections to the TCJA, and challenges to the tax positions we have taken, if any;

the effects on demand for our services resulting from technological advances, including advances in customer energy efficiency, energy storage, and private generation sources, which generate electricity at the site of consumption and are becoming more cost-competitive;

the effectiveness of Ameren Missouri's customer energy-efficiency programs and the related revenues and performance incentives earned under its Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act programs;

Ameren Illinois' ability to achieve the FEJA electric customer energy-efficiency goals and the resulting impact on its allowed return on program investments;

our ability to align overall spending, both operating and capital, with frameworks established by our regulators and to recover these costs in a timely manner in our attempt to earn our allowed returns on equity;

the cost and availability of fuel, such as ultra-low-sulfur coal, natural gas, and enriched uranium used to produce electricity; the cost and availability of purchased power, zero emission credits, renewable energy credits, and natural gas for distribution; and the level and volatility of future market prices for such commodities and credits, including our ability to recover the costs for such commodities and credits and our customers' tolerance for any related price increases;

disruptions in the delivery of fuel, failure of our fuel suppliers to provide adequate quantities or quality of fuel, or lack of adequate inventories of fuel, including nuclear fuel assemblies from the one Nuclear Regulatory Commission-licensed supplier of Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center's assemblies;

the cost and availability of transmission capacity for the energy generated by Ameren Missouri's energy centers or required to satisfy Ameren Missouri's energy sales;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies and our use of financial and derivative instruments;

the ability to obtain sufficient insurance, including insurance for Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center, or, in the absence of insurance, the ability to recover uninsured losses from our customers;

the impact of cyberattacks on us or our suppliers, which could, among other things, result in the loss of operational control of energy centers and electric and natural gas transmission and distribution systems and/or the loss of data, such as customer, employee, financial, and operating system information;

business and economic conditions, including their impact on interest rates, collection of our receivable balances, and demand for our products;

disruptions of the capital markets, deterioration in our credit metrics, including as a result of the implementation of the TCJA, or other events that may have an adverse effect on the cost or availability of capital, including short-term credit and liquidity;

the actions of credit rating agencies and the effects of such actions;

the inability of our counterparties to meet their obligations with respect to contracts, credit agreements, and financial instruments;

the impact of weather conditions and other natural phenomena on us and our customers, including the impact of system outages;

the construction, installation, performance, and cost recovery of generation, transmission, and distribution assets;

the effects of breakdowns or failures of equipment in the operation of natural gas transmission and distribution systems and storage facilities, such as leaks, explosions, and mechanical problems, and compliance with natural gas safety regulations;

the effects of breakdowns or failures of electric generation, transmission, or distribution equipment or facilities, which could cause unplanned liabilities or outages;

the operation of Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center, including planned and unplanned outages, and decommissioning costs;

the impact of current environmental laws and new, more stringent, or changing requirements, including those related to carbon dioxide, and the proposed repeal and replacement of the Clean Power Plan and potential adoption and implementation of the Affordable Clean Energy rule, other emissions and discharges, cooling water intake structures, coal combustion residuals, and energy efficiency, that could limit or terminate the operation of certain of Ameren Missouri's energy centers, increase our operating costs or investment requirements, result in an impairment of our assets, cause us to sell our assets, reduce our customers' demand for electricity or natural gas, or otherwise have a negative financial effect;

the impact of complying with renewable energy requirements in Missouri and Illinois and with the zero emission standard in Illinois;

and and with the zero emission standard in ; Ameren Missouri's ability to acquire wind and other renewable generation facilities and recover its cost of investment and related return in a timely manner, which is affected by the ability to obtain all necessary project approvals; the availability of federal production and investment tax credits related to renewable energy and Ameren Missouri's ability to use such credits; the cost of wind and solar generation technologies; and Ameren Missouri's ability to obtain timely interconnection agreements with MISO or other regional transmission organizations, including the costs of such interconnections;

labor disputes, work force reductions, changes in future wage and employee benefits costs, including those resulting from changes in discount rates, mortality tables, returns on benefit plan assets, and other assumptions;

the impact of negative opinions of us or our utility services that our customers, legislators, or regulators may have or develop, which could result from a variety of factors, including failures in system reliability, failure to implement our investment plans or to protect sensitive customer information, increases in rates, or negative media coverage;

the impact of adopting new accounting guidance;

the effects of strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures;

legal and administrative proceedings; and

acts of sabotage, war, terrorism, or other intentionally disruptive acts. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events. AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating Revenues:













Electric $ 1,130



$ 1,124



$ 5,339



$ 5,307

Natural gas 289



275



952



867

Total operating revenues 1,419



1,399



6,291



6,174

Operating Expenses:













Fuel 179



143



769



737

Purchased power 128



145



581



638

Natural gas purchased for resale 122



115



374



311

Other operations and maintenance 473



443



1,772



1,705

Depreciation and amortization 242



228



955



896

Taxes other than income taxes 109



113



483



477

Total operating expenses 1,253



1,187



4,934



4,764

Operating Income 166



212



1,357



1,410

Other Income, Net 18



25



102



86

Interest Charges 99



96



401



391

Income Before Income Taxes 85



141



1,058



1,105

Income Taxes 16



200



237



576

Net Income (Loss) 69



(59)



821



529

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1



1



6



6

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ameren Common Shareholders $ 68



$ (60)



$ 815



$ 523

















Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic $ 0.28



$ (0.24)



$ 3.34



$ 2.16

















Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Diluted $ 0.28



$ (0.24)



$ 3.32



$ 2.14

















Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 244.3



242.6



243.8



242.6

Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 246.8



244.7



245.8



244.2



AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, in millions)



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16



$ 10

Accounts receivable - trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts) 463



445

Unbilled revenue 295



323

Miscellaneous accounts receivable 79



70

Inventories 483



522

Current regulatory assets 134



144

Other current assets 63



98

Total current assets 1,533



1,612

Property, Plant, and Equipment, Net 22,810



21,466

Investments and Other Assets:





Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 684



704

Goodwill 411



411

Regulatory assets 1,127



1,230

Other assets 650



522

Total investments and other assets 2,872



2,867

TOTAL ASSETS $ 27,215



$ 25,945

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 580



$ 841

Short-term debt 597



484

Accounts and wages payable 817



902

Taxes accrued 53



52

Interest accrued 93



99

Customer deposits 116



108

Current regulatory liabilities 149



128

Other current liabilities 282



326

Total current liabilities 2,687



2,940

Long-term Debt, Net 7,859



7,094

Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:





Accumulated deferred income taxes, net 2,623



2,506

Accumulated deferred investment tax credits 43



49

Regulatory liabilities 4,637



4,387

Asset retirement obligations 627



638

Pension and other postretirement benefits 558



545

Other deferred credits and liabilities 408



460

Total deferred credits and other liabilities 8,896



8,585

Ameren Corporation Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock 2



2

Other paid-in capital, principally premium on common stock 5,627



5,540

Retained earnings 2,024



1,660

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22)



(18)

Total Ameren Corporation shareholders' equity 7,631



7,184

Noncontrolling Interests 142



142

Total equity 7,773



7,326

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 27,215



$ 25,945



AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 821



$ 529

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 938



876

Amortization of nuclear fuel 95



76

Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium/discounts 20



22

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits, net 224



539

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (36)



(24)

Stock-based compensation costs 20



17

Other 44



(10)

Changes in assets and liabilities 44



93

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,170



2,118

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (2,286)



(2,132)

Nuclear fuel expenditures (52)



(63)

Purchases of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund (315)



(321)

Sales and maturities of securities – nuclear decommissioning trust fund 299



305

Other 18



7

Net cash used in investing activities (2,336)



(2,204)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Dividends on common stock (451)



(431)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holders (6)



(6)

Short-term debt, net 112



(74)

Maturities of long-term debt (841)



(681)

Issuances of long-term debt 1,352



1,345

Issuances of common stock 74



—

Debt issuance costs (14)



(11)

Repurchases of common stock for stock-based compensation —



(24)

Employee payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (19)



(15)

Other (2)



(1)

Net cash provided by financing activities 205



102

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39



16

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 68



52

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 107



$ 68



AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Electric Sales - kilowatthours (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential 3,319



3,064



14,320



12,653

Commercial 3,439



3,431



14,791



14,384

Industrial 1,098



1,101



4,499



4,469

Street lighting and public authority 30



32



108



117

Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal 7,886



7,628



33,718



31,623

Off-system 2,758



1,518



10,036



10,640

Ameren Missouri total 10,644



9,146



43,754



42,263

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential 2,716



2,680



12,099



10,985

Commercial 3,149



3,111



12,717



12,382

Industrial 2,903



2,867



11,673



11,436

Street lighting and public authority 125



127



513



515

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total 8,893



8,785



37,002



35,318

Eliminate affiliate sales —



(58)



(288)



(440)

Ameren total 19,537



17,873



80,468



77,141

Electric Revenues (in millions):













Ameren Missouri













Residential $ 288



$ 282



$ 1,560



$ 1,417

Commercial 238



237



1,271



1,208

Industrial 63



63



312



305

Other, including street lighting and public authority 5



31



30



111

Ameren Missouri retail load subtotal $ 594



$ 613



$ 3,173



$ 3,041

Off-system 75



40



278



370

Ameren Missouri total $ 669



$ 653



$ 3,451



$ 3,411

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution













Residential $ 204



$ 219



$ 867



$ 870

Commercial 130



132



511



527

Industrial 34



30



130



113

Other, including street lighting and public authority —



9



39



58

Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution total $ 368



$ 390



$ 1,547



$ 1,568

Ameren Transmission













Ameren Illinois Transmission(a) $ 72



$ 61



$ 267



$ 258

ATXI 41



39



166



168

Ameren Transmission total $ 113



$ 100



$ 433



$ 426

Other and intersegment eliminations (20)



(19)



(92)



(98)

Ameren total $ 1,130



$ 1,124



$ 5,339



$ 5,307





(a) Includes $12 million, $10 million, $53 million and $42 million, respectively, of electric operating revenues from transmission services provided to the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment. AMEREN CORPORATION (AEE) OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Gas Sales - dekatherms (in millions):













Ameren Missouri 6



6



21



18

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 55



53



182



166

Ameren total 61



59



203



184

Gas Revenues (in millions):













Ameren Missouri $ 44



$ 43



$ 138



$ 126

Ameren Illinois Natural Gas 246



233



815



743

Eliminate affiliate revenues (1)



(1)



(1)



(2)

Ameren total $ 289



$ 275



$ 952



$ 867







December 31,

2018





December 31,

2017 Common Stock:













Shares outstanding (in millions)



244.5







242.6

Book value per share



$ 31.21







$ 29.61

















View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-nyse-aee-announces-2018-results-and-issues-guidance-300795826.html 

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

