Ameren : Raises Over $130,000 For Arts And Education Council

10/09/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

ST. LOUIS, MO - Oct. 8, 2018 - The Arts and Education Council (A&E) announced today that Ameren Corporation and its employees contributed over $130,000 to A&E in 2018. Ameren's cumulative giving to A&E surpasses $7 million over the past 53 years. This is Ameren's 13th consecutive year of surpassing $100,000 in giving.

'Ameren proudly supports the tremendous cultural, educational and economic impact the Arts and Education Council makes in the region,' said Kendall Coyne, vice president of tax for Ameren Corporation. 'It's an honor to contribute to an organization that continuously works to bring innovative and educational art programing to the communities we serve. We look forward to many more years of supporting the arts through partnership with A&E.'

Nearly 1,000 employees contributed $107,000 toward the total contribution through Ameren's Workplace Giving Campaign, which was led by associate Roxanne Adams. The corporation made an additional $25,000 corporate gift to the annual campaign.

Ameren made its first corporate investment to A&E in 1965 - just two years after A&E's founding. Ameren's associates hosted their inaugural A&E Workplace Giving Campaign in 1967, joining the company's commitment to the arts. Ameren's support from over 50 years has assisted A&E in providing arts funding that connects millions of adults and children with meaningful arts experiences.

'A&E believes that the arts are critical to shaping a more vibrant St. Louis for all. Workplace giving campaigns provide an excellent opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through their companies,' says A&E President and CEO Cynthia A. Prost. 'We're grateful that our partners at Ameren and so many of its associates came together to keep art happening for millions of adults and children in our region.'

For more information about A&E Workplace Giving Campaigns, visit KeepArtHappening.org/workplace-giving.

About the Arts and Education Council: Keep Art Happening. - The Arts and Education Council (A&E) builds appreciation, participation and support for the arts and arts education throughout the St. Louis community, shaping a more vibrant arts community for all. A&E spreads the ripple effect of the arts across the 16-county, bi-state region by supporting nearly 100 arts organizations through multi-faceted programs, including: Operating and Project Grants; Arts Education Grants for Teachers; Arts Incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; a Catalyst Innovation Lab; the Katherine Dunham Fellowship; Catalyst Conversations; the Muse Society; a stARTup Competition for Arts Entrepreneurs; stARTup-StL Crowdfunding Platform; Arts Leadership Management Academy (ALMA); Executive Directors Roundtable; Arts Marketers Professional Development; the Annual St. Louis Arts Awards; and Young Friends of the Arts.

Since its inception in 1963 as the region's only privately-supported united arts fund, the Arts and Education Council has raised and distributed more than $100 million in private funding for the arts - a significant contribution that directly impacts the quality of life in our region. A&E meets all 20 Better Business Bureau Charity Standards and has earned the Wise Giving Seal of Approval, a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Guidestar Exchange Silver Participant rating.

How to find us - Website: KeepArtHappening.orgPhone: 314.289.4000. Facebook: ArtsandEducationTwitter:@ArtEdSTLYouTube: ArtsandEducSTLInstagram: Arts_Education_Council

About Ameren - St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rateregulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

For further information: Emily Hellmuth, Director of Marketing and Communications, Arts and Education Council, 314.289.4010 or Emily-H@KeepArtHappening.org

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 19:02:04 UTC
