Ameren : Statement related to fire in Audrain County

March 3, 2019

Attribute to: Pam Harrison, director, Missouri gas operations, Ameren Missouri

A pipeline company experienced a rupture and subsequent fire on one of its cross-country pipelines just north of Mexico early this morning. Service to Ameren Missouri natural gas customers in the Mexico area is not affected at this time. Ameren Missouri will continue to monitor the situation.

Ameren Missouri reminds you that if you smell gas, leave fast. Call us at 1.800.552.7583 from a safe location. Ameren Missouri will respond to all gas odor calls to investigate at no charge to you.