Ameren : Statement related to fire in Audrain County

0
03/03/2019 | 01:29pm EST

March 3, 2019

Attribute to: Pam Harrison, director, Missouri gas operations, Ameren Missouri

A pipeline company experienced a rupture and subsequent fire on one of its cross-country pipelines just north of Mexico early this morning. Service to Ameren Missouri natural gas customers in the Mexico area is not affected at this time. Ameren Missouri will continue to monitor the situation.

Ameren Missouri reminds you that if you smell gas, leave fast. Call us at 1.800.552.7583 from a safe location. Ameren Missouri will respond to all gas odor calls to investigate at no charge to you.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 03 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 18:28:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 348 M
EBIT 2019 1 403 M
Net income 2019 804 M
Debt 2019 10 252 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 21,72
P/E ratio 2020 20,30
EV / Sales 2019 4,36x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 17 428 M
Technical analysis trends AMEREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 70,6 $
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary P. Heger Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Gayle P. W. Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN9.21%17 428
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-7.21%43 677
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.14%38 176
ENGIE6.51%36 662
SEMPRA ENERGY11.32%33 005
ORSTED10.88%30 477
