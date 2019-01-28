Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameren    AEE

AMEREN (AEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ameren : Unique partnership bringing new solar energy to St. Louis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 08:49pm EST

Unique partnership bringing new solar energy to St. Louis

Ameren Missouri, BJC HealthCare come together to increase clean, renewable energy

St. Louis (Jan. 28, 2019) - The region's electric energy provider and the area's largest health care provider are partnering for the good of the region. Ameren Missouri and BJC HealthCare are teaming up on the first project under Ameren Missouri's Solar Partnership program: a solar energy generation facility on top of a BJC team member parking garage at 4456 Duncan Ave., on the east end of the medical campus. Construction of the solar facility just began. Energy produced by the more than 4,500 solar panels, which cover the area equivalent of two football fields, will put energy onto the grid and benefit customers as early as this summer.

'This innovative program is the first of its kind in St. Louis and it's a win for everyone. Our customers win through more renewable energy on the grid. BJC HealthCare wins by turning unused space into something productive, and Ameren Missouri wins by expanding our commitment to clean, renewable energy,' said Michael Moehn, chairman and president, Ameren Missouri.

'We are pleased to join Ameren Missouri in leading the way in the St. Louis community to launch this renewable energy program,' said Rich Liekweg, BJC HealthCare president and CEO. 'While BJC is known for innovation in health care, we also seek to partner with others in ways that promise improvements and progress for our region. We hope to be the first of many organizations to join Ameren Missouri's Solar Partnership program in creating renewable energy across the state.'

The BJC team member garage is a prime location for solar energy generation because it offers unobstructed exposure to the sky. In addition to generating 1.8 megawatts of energy, the structure supporting the solar panels will provide shade for the cars on the top level of the garage.

The Solar Partnership program is a collaborative partnership where BJC HealthCare licenses its property to Ameren Missouri to install equipment to generate solar energy. Ameren Missouri will own and operate the facility.

Learn more about Ameren Missouri's clean energy efforts.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 127,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. BJC's nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 01:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMEREN
08:49pAMEREN : Unique partnership bringing new solar energy to St. Louis
PU
01/17AMEREN CORPORATION : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast Feb. 14, 2019
PR
01/07AMEREN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018AMEREN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
2018AMEREN : Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer of H..
PR
2018AMEREN : Illinois Announces Winners of First-Ever Energy Innovator Awards Compet..
PU
2018AMEREN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018AMEREN CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
2018Black & Veatch - Ameren successfully completes industry-leading 60-mile drone..
AQ
2018AMEREN : At least 25 injured as 22 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, US
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 346 M
EBIT 2018 1 444 M
Net income 2018 836 M
Debt 2018 9 126 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 20,44
P/E ratio 2019 20,66
EV / Sales 2018 4,05x
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
Capitalization 16 597 M
Chart AMEREN
Duration : Period :
Ameren Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 67,3 $
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary P. Heger Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Gayle P. W. Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN3.73%16 597
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.96%48 305
ENGIE11.18%38 676
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.21%35 845
SEMPRA ENERGY4.54%30 951
ORSTED4.02%29 110
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.