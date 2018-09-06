Ameresco : Acquires Chelsea Group Limited to Expand Commercial, Retail, and Industrial Services in Hawaii

Ameresco,
Inc., (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy
efficiency and renewable
energy company announced today that it has acquired Chelsea
Group Limited (“Chelsea Group”) a Hawaii-based building science and
design engineering consulting firm specializing in preserving and
enhancing the mechanical infrastructure of commercial, institutional,
retail and industrial facilities. With this acquisition, Ameresco
further expands its addressable customer base and energy solutions
offerings in Hawaii.
“Chelsea Group is an exciting addition to the Ameresco family, and
together we will expand Ameresco’s capabilities in serving Hawaii
customers in the commercial, healthcare, industrial, retail and
residential sectors,” said Louis P. Maltezos, Executive Vice President,
Ameresco. “With this acquisition, Ameresco gains local, award-winning
expertise that will help us serve increasing opportunities for
sustainable buildings and infrastructure throughout Hawaii.”
“We are excited to join Ameresco and expand upon our mutual strengths to
offer additional and innovative value to Ameresco’s customers in
Hawaii,” said George Benda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Chelsea Group Limited. “For more than 25 years, our building scientists
and engineers have solved complex building and energy challenges. This
is a great next step in advancing our design and engineering offerings
in Hawaii.”
Chelsea Group specializes in engineering services, building science, and
asset value. The company’s services include design engineering,
commissioning, project management, construction management and ongoing
services. Chelsea Group engineers conduct detailed building assessments
to develop cost-effective infrastructure improvements addressing
deferred maintenance, building energy systems and mechanical systems.
The company, which has worked across the U.S. for nearly three decades
with a focus on Hawaii for nearly 20 years, has developed solutions for
more than 375 client buildings and has an established track record
serving healthcare, residential, hospitality and commercial businesses.
Chelsea Group also specializes in building certification programs and
has provided more than 300 ENERGY STAR® certifications to customer
facilities, as well as LEED certifications for 14 million square feet of
building space.
The company has implemented award-winning projects, including at a large
retail shopping mall outside of Honolulu. The project resulted in a 54
percent energy use reduction through a central plant replacement and was
awarded the 2016 Energy Project of the Year for Region V by the
Association of Energy Engineers.
The Ameresco and Chelsea Group offices in Hawaii will be combined at the
current Chelsea Group location in Honolulu and will operate together as
Ameresco, led by Wyeth Crawford, who is joining Ameresco as Director of
Operations, Hawaii. George Benda will continue to be active in the
business as a mentor, consultant and advisor.
Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed, though Ameresco does
not anticipate that the acquisition will have a material impact on the
financial results of the company for the year ended December 31, 2018.
About Ameresco
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading independent
provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure
upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for
businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.
Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s
energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of
renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy
saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and
local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing
authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate
headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees
providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United
Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
