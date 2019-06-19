Ameresco : Completes 10 Megawatt Distributed Energy Security Project at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Ameresco,
Inc., (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy
company, today announced the completion of construction of a
comprehensive energy resiliency and energy infrastructure project at the
United States Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, South
Carolina. The $91 million project, which required no upfront capital
from MCRD PI, features resilient distributed energy systems designed to
withstand potential storm and seismic conditions.
Pictured here, new central plant with microgrid and island mode capability providing 3.5 MW of electric and the full steam load required by MCRD Parris Island. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Marine Corps depends on Parris Island, the only such training
facility on the eastern seaboard, to turn approximately 20,000 recruits
into Marines each year to support deployment schedules and maintain its
operations. The distributed generation, energy storage, and secure
microgrid controls that Ameresco designed and installed there have
dramatically enhanced the site’s resilience, giving the installation the
capacity to sustain its critical training operations when the local grid
goes down. The project also saves the installation $6.9 million in
annual utility and operational costs, reduces utility energy demand by
75%, and reduces water consumption by 25%. To achieve these results,
Ameresco optimized utility consumption at facilities across the
8,000-acre installation with demand reduction measures.
MCRD PI initiated this energy savings performance contract (ESPC), which
leverages private capital through a Department of Energy contract
vehicle, in 2015 with the competitive selection of Ameresco. Ameresco
then worked with project stakeholders to replace an aging central plant
with a 3.5 megawatt (MW) combined heat and power (CHP) plant and three
diesel generators for backup generation. Nearly 20,000 solar modules at
carport and ground-mount sites provide 5.5MW of power generation, along
with shelter for more than 500 parking spaces for Depot staff and the
visiting public. Ameresco also deployed a 4.0MW/8 MWH battery energy
storage system (BESS) and an intelligent microgrid controls to assure
power supply in the event of utility failures.
“Resiliency at MCRD Parris Island means providing uninterruptible power
in support of critical training operations,” said Nicole Bulgarino,
Executive Vice President at Ameresco. “Distributed generation
systems like the comprehensive solution we have just built there deliver
a layered defense against threats to the power supply. Ameresco is proud
to partner with the USMC to lead by example and demonstrate how a
military installation can both reduce energy and enhance resiliency with
this unique contract vehicle.”
Ameresco will maintain responsibility for the operation and maintenance
of these new energy assets for the duration of the 22-year performance
period. To learn more about the project, visit http://www.ameresco.com/portfolio-item/parris-island/.
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent
provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure
upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for
businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.
Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s
energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of
renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy
saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and
local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing
authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate
headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees
providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United
Kingdom. For more information, www.ameresco.com.
The announcement of completing construction on a project contract is
not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such
contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or
of trends in the company’s overall project backlog. This project was
included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31,
2019.
