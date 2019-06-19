Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameresco Inc    AMRC

AMERESCO INC

(AMRC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameresco : Completes 10 Megawatt Distributed Energy Security Project at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:25pm EDT

Energy infrastructure and upgrades improve resiliency and assure continuity of mission-critical operations at 8,000-acre recruit depot on the South Carolina coast

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced the completion of construction of a comprehensive energy resiliency and energy infrastructure project at the United States Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island, South Carolina. The $91 million project, which required no upfront capital from MCRD PI, features resilient distributed energy systems designed to withstand potential storm and seismic conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005698/en/

Pictured here, new central plant with microgrid and island mode capability providing 3.5 MW of elect ...

Pictured here, new central plant with microgrid and island mode capability providing 3.5 MW of electric and the full steam load required by MCRD Parris Island. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Marine Corps depends on Parris Island, the only such training facility on the eastern seaboard, to turn approximately 20,000 recruits into Marines each year to support deployment schedules and maintain its operations. The distributed generation, energy storage, and secure microgrid controls that Ameresco designed and installed there have dramatically enhanced the site’s resilience, giving the installation the capacity to sustain its critical training operations when the local grid goes down. The project also saves the installation $6.9 million in annual utility and operational costs, reduces utility energy demand by 75%, and reduces water consumption by 25%. To achieve these results, Ameresco optimized utility consumption at facilities across the 8,000-acre installation with demand reduction measures.

MCRD PI initiated this energy savings performance contract (ESPC), which leverages private capital through a Department of Energy contract vehicle, in 2015 with the competitive selection of Ameresco. Ameresco then worked with project stakeholders to replace an aging central plant with a 3.5 megawatt (MW) combined heat and power (CHP) plant and three diesel generators for backup generation. Nearly 20,000 solar modules at carport and ground-mount sites provide 5.5MW of power generation, along with shelter for more than 500 parking spaces for Depot staff and the visiting public. Ameresco also deployed a 4.0MW/8 MWH battery energy storage system (BESS) and an intelligent microgrid controls to assure power supply in the event of utility failures.

“Resiliency at MCRD Parris Island means providing uninterruptible power in support of critical training operations,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President at Ameresco. “Distributed generation systems like the comprehensive solution we have just built there deliver a layered defense against threats to the power supply. Ameresco is proud to partner with the USMC to lead by example and demonstrate how a military installation can both reduce energy and enhance resiliency with this unique contract vehicle.”

Ameresco will maintain responsibility for the operation and maintenance of these new energy assets for the duration of the 22-year performance period. To learn more about the project, visit http://www.ameresco.com/portfolio-item/parris-island/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of completing construction on a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERESCO INC
02:25pAMERESCO : Completes 10 Megawatt Distributed Energy Security Project at Marine C..
BU
06/18AMERESCO : Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Completes 1.6 Megawatt Solar Ener..
AQ
06/17AMERESCO : Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Completes 1.6 Megawatt Solar Ener..
BU
06/13AMERESCO : David J. Anderson Elected to The Alliance to Save Energy Board of Dir..
BU
06/11AMERESCO : Helps Town of Westport, Massachusetts Transform Closed Landfill into ..
BU
06/11AMERESCO : NASA partners with Ameresco on solar project at Goddard Space Flight ..
AQ
06/10AMERESCO : to Participate at Upcoming Conference
BU
06/06AMERESCO : NASA Partners with Ameresco to Install Solar Array at Goddard Space F..
BU
05/28AMERESCO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23AMERESCO : Jacqueline DeRosa Elected Secretary of Energy Storage Association Boa..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 854 M
EBIT 2019 62,0 M
Net income 2019 39,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
P/E ratio 2020 14,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 685 M
Chart AMERESCO INC
Duration : Period :
Ameresco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERESCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph P. DeManche Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Mark Chiplock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & VP
Dean Lebron Vice President-Information Technology
David John Corrsin Secretary, Director, EVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERESCO INC0.00%703
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS17.25%16 330
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY43.47%10 911
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 510
FIRST SOLAR, INC.43.54%6 189
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD30.94%4 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About