Ameresco : Helps Town of Westport, Massachusetts Transform Closed Landfill into Source of Renewable Energy and Revenue

Ameresco,
Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy
company, today announced that it has partnered with the Town of
Westport, Massachusetts to install a 622 KW-dc ground-mounted solar
panel system at Westport’s closed landfill. Ameresco will be responsible
for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of the solar
farm, at its own expense.
As part of this agreement, Ameresco is leasing the land housing the
solar panels from Westport and making an annual Payment In Lieu of Taxes
(PILOT) to the town. Westport did not put up any capital and will not
need to expend any operating funds tied to the project.
“Using the closed landfill for a solar project has been an objective of
the Town, the Board of Selectmen and the Energy Committee for 10 years,”
said Town Administrator Tim King. “The Town is utilizing a
non-productive asset (the closed landfill) for a revenue-generating
activity. The Town is furthering our energy goals by supporting a
renewable energy source on town property. We have been very pleased with
this partnership. Ameresco has been a supportive and collaborative
partner to us throughout the entire process.”
“The Town of Westport is doing what other innovative and resourceful
towns and municipalities should do, which is to think about ways to
generate revenue.” said David J. Anderson, EVP and Director at Ameresco.
“At the same time, Westport is prioritizing renewable energy and
creatively utilizing underleveraged space--a closed landfill--that has
little other opportunities for development or revenue generation. Other
communities should look to The Town of Westport as an example of both
fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship.”
The project is anticipated to reach commercial operation in August 2019.
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc.
(NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services,
energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and
renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout
North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include
upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development,
construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has
successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible
projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and
educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and
industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA,
Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the
United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information,
visit www.ameresco.com.
About Town of Westport, MA
Westport is a town in Bristol
County, Massachusetts, United States. The population was 15,532 at the
2010 census. Summer population is nearly increased by one quarter by
summer residents. There are five historic “villages” or areas of Town
known by different names These are North Westport (known in former times
as Westport Factory);"Westport Point” where Main Road meets the river
"Central Village" with town offices, retail stores and businesses; "Head
of Westport" at the head of the east branch of the Westport River; and
"Acoaxet" or "Westport Harbor" which is between the west branch of the
river and Rhode Island reached by driving through a tiny portion of
Rhode Island.
The announcement of our entry into a renewable energy asset
arrangement is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of
revenue from such arrangement, of the company’s overall revenue for any
particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in
development or operation. This project was included in our previously
reported assets in development as of March 31, 2019.
