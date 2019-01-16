Ameresco, Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Maximum Solar

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it has acquired Maximum Solar, a Massachusetts based firm that specializes in solar operations and maintenance. With this acquisition, Ameresco will expand its operations and maintenance services to owners of commercial-scale photovoltaic solar facilities.

“A well-designed and properly executed maintenance program can be a crucial element to long-term energy system performance and production,” said Pete Christakis, Vice President Construction & Operations of Ameresco.

As part of this acquisition, Ameresco will further develop its in-house services to operate and maintain solar facilities, enhancing existing capabilities while using the latest technologies.

“Our mission is to maximize our clients’ returns by minimizing the downtime on their installations,” said Brett Chapman, President of Maximum Solar. “We are thrilled to continue to provide best-in-class O&M services as part of the Ameresco team.”

Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed, though Ameresco does not anticipate that the acquisition will have a material impact on the financial results of the company.

About Maximum Solar

Maximum Solar currently manages over 150 megawatts of solar facilities throughout the northeastern United States. Clients range from large utilities to owners of single, 100 kilowatt systems. Services we provide include complete O&M contracts, remote monitoring, facility reporting, electrical testing, inspections, trouble-shooting and repair, shading analysis, aerial and ground based thermal imaging, preventative maintenance, and complete site maintenance. Site maintenance includes mowing and trimming, shade mitigation, site work, road grading, erosion control, planting, spraying, snow removal and snow plowing.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005652/en/