Ameresco Inc    AMRC

AMERESCO INC (AMRC)
01/16 02:19:55 pm
14.825 USD   -1.76%
2018AMERESCO INC : annual earnings release
2012Sandy spending hopes drive rally for recovery companies
RE
Ameresco, Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Maximum Solar

01/16/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it has acquired Maximum Solar, a Massachusetts based firm that specializes in solar operations and maintenance. With this acquisition, Ameresco will expand its operations and maintenance services to owners of commercial-scale photovoltaic solar facilities.

“A well-designed and properly executed maintenance program can be a crucial element to long-term energy system performance and production,” said Pete Christakis, Vice President Construction & Operations of Ameresco.

As part of this acquisition, Ameresco will further develop its in-house services to operate and maintain solar facilities, enhancing existing capabilities while using the latest technologies.

“Our mission is to maximize our clients’ returns by minimizing the downtime on their installations,” said Brett Chapman, President of Maximum Solar. “We are thrilled to continue to provide best-in-class O&M services as part of the Ameresco team.”

Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed, though Ameresco does not anticipate that the acquisition will have a material impact on the financial results of the company.

About Maximum Solar

Maximum Solar currently manages over 150 megawatts of solar facilities throughout the northeastern United States. Clients range from large utilities to owners of single, 100 kilowatt systems. Services we provide include complete O&M contracts, remote monitoring, facility reporting, electrical testing, inspections, trouble-shooting and repair, shading analysis, aerial and ground based thermal imaging, preventative maintenance, and complete site maintenance. Site maintenance includes mowing and trimming, shade mitigation, site work, road grading, erosion control, planting, spraying, snow removal and snow plowing.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 797 M
EBIT 2018 54,7 M
Net income 2018 35,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,74
P/E ratio 2019 19,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 687 M
Technical analysis trends AMERESCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph P. DeManche Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Mark Chiplock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & VP
Dean Lebron Vice President-Information Technology
David John Corrsin Secretary, Director, EVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERESCO INC7.02%687
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS3.15%15 758
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY5.73%8 884
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%5 015
FIRST SOLAR, INC.10.38%4 898
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD11.87%2 968
