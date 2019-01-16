Ameresco, Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Maximum Solar

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy
efficiency and renewable
energy company, today announced that it has acquired Maximum Solar,
a Massachusetts based firm that specializes in solar operations and
maintenance. With this acquisition, Ameresco will expand its operations
and maintenance services to owners of commercial-scale photovoltaic
solar facilities.
“A well-designed and properly executed maintenance program can be a
crucial element to long-term energy system performance and production,”
said Pete Christakis, Vice President Construction & Operations of
Ameresco.
As part of this acquisition, Ameresco will further develop its in-house
services to operate and maintain solar facilities, enhancing existing
capabilities while using the latest technologies.
“Our mission is to maximize our clients’ returns by minimizing the
downtime on their installations,” said Brett Chapman, President of
Maximum Solar. “We are thrilled to continue to provide best-in-class O&M
services as part of the Ameresco team.”
Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed, though Ameresco does
not anticipate that the acquisition will have a material impact on the
financial results of the company.
About Maximum Solar
Maximum Solar currently manages over 150 megawatts of solar facilities
throughout the northeastern United States. Clients range from large
utilities to owners of single, 100 kilowatt systems. Services we provide
include complete O&M contracts, remote monitoring, facility reporting,
electrical testing, inspections, trouble-shooting and repair, shading
analysis, aerial and ground based thermal imaging, preventative
maintenance, and complete site maintenance. Site maintenance includes
mowing and trimming, shade mitigation, site work, road grading, erosion
control, planting, spraying, snow removal and snow plowing.
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent
provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure
upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for
businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.
Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s
energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of
renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy
saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and
local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing
authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate
headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees
providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United
Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
