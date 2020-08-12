Ameresco : Investor Presentation 0 08/12/2020 | 08:58am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation August 2020 ameresco.com © 2020 Ameresco, Inc. All rights reserved. Safe Harbor Forward Looking Statements Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline and backlog, as well as estimated future revenues and net income, and other statements containing the words "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, including the ability to perform under recently signed contracts without unusual delay; demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; our ability to arrange financing for our projects; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the effects of our recent acquisitions and restructuring activities; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer's decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; availability and costs of labor and equipment; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; the Company's cash flows from operations; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2020, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2020. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us, suppliers, customers, employees and supply chains will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in our Annual Report and Quarterly Report as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation and the accompanying table includes references to adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section in the back of this presentation titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the table at the end of this presentation titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." 2 Corporate Highlights Earnings Growth Growing earnings faster than revenue Visibility $2.2B Project Backlog $1.1B O&M Backlog $938M Revenue from Energy Assets Recurring Business A substantial and growing portion of our earnings comes from recurring lines of business 3 Overview About Ameresco Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy services company with a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. Founded in 2000 | Public in 2010 Comprehensive Portfolio Objective approach and in-house technical expertise delivers the most advanced technologies to meet the unique needs of each customer. Majority of projects are budget- neutral, funded by energy cost savings. Customer Driven Federal & Municipal Governments, Commercial & Industrial, Higher Ed, K12, Public Housing, Healthcare, Airports. Market reputation across North America & Europe for excellence in customer satisfaction. $6 Billion+ in energy solution projects, 255 MWe of Owned Assets in Operation 1,000+ Employees throughout North America and the United Kingdom 70+ Offices providing local expertise in markets served 8,000+ Customers benefitting from energy efficiency measures and renewable energy generation Up to 45% Energy cost savings with comprehensive, audit- based improvements In 2019, our renewable energy assets and customer projects delivered a carbon offset equivalent to 11,167,978 metric tons of CO2 5 Enabling a Low Carbon Future Since 2010, Ameresco's renewable energy assets & customer projects delivered a cumulative Carbon Offset equivalent to: 50+ Million Metric Tons of CO2 Aggregate Metric Tons of CO2 Avoided Per Year 12,000,000 11,167,978 10,000,000 9,696,843 8,320,317 8,000,000 7,098,096 6,000,000 5,972,537 4,900,029 4,000,000 3,809,825 2,838,153 2,064,520 2,000,000 - 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Ameresco's 2019 Carbon Offset of 11,167,978 Metric Tons of CO2 is equal to one of… Greenhouse gas emissions from… 27,712,104,218 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle or Carbon sequestered by… 14,584,861 acres of U.S. forests in one year Data estimated based on assets owned and operating and customer projects as of 12/31/2018 to represent carbon impact through 2019. 6 Industry Awards & Analyst Recognition Ameresco Acclaimed a Leader by Guidehouse Insights in Q2 2020 Energy Service Companies Leaderboard Report These Leaders are innovating technology and financing options within and outside of ESPC structures to address growing customer interest in comprehensive energy management, infrastructure upgrades, decarbonization… Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy Service Companies, Q2 2020 7 Why Ameresco? Innovative Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is an innovative technology integrator with a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. Experts We deliver a broad and deep solution portfolio within a single energy partner. From design and development to financing and construction, our in-house technical expertise sets us apart. Independent Our objective approach enables us to implement the most advanced technologies to meet the unique needs of each customer. 8 Leveraging Top Advanced Technology BATTERY STORAGE SOLAR MODULES GAS TURBINES MICROGRID CONTROL SYSTEMS PUMPS & HEAT EXCHANGERS WATER CONSERVATION HVAC 9 Ameresco's Diversified Approach Customer Segments › Federal Government › Commercial & Industrial › State & Municipal Government › Healthcare Facilities › K-12 Education › Airports › Colleges and Universities › Utilities Public Housing Energy Types › Solar Power › Biomass › Renewable Natural Gas › Geothermal › Landfill Gas › Wind Power › Biogas Distributed Energy Technologies Deployed › Cogeneration / CHP › Solar Power Systems › Reciprocating Engines › Peaking Power Plant › Generators › Combustion Turbines › Waste-to-Energy Plants › Fuel Cell › Gas Turbines › Battery and Energy › Microgrids › Steam Turbines Storage Systems › Microturbines 10 Solutions & Growth Lines of Business Smart Energy Solutions Implement comprehensive energy efficiency solutions and infrastructure upgrades

solutions and Design, build and construct distributed energy resources, microgrids , battery storage, and energy savings projects Operations & Maintenance A critical capability and differentiator

capability and differentiator Deliver on-site technical expertise

technical expertise Fully maintained and routinely optimized turnkey energy systems

routinely optimized Strong source of recurring revenue Ameresco Assets 255 MWe of company-owned renewable energy projects spanning solar, landfill gas, RNG, and battery

company-owned Over $500M in renewable power projects

projects A substantial and growing portion of our earnings comes from recurring lines of business Cost Savings | Resiliency | Sustainability | Security 12 Smart Energy Solutions Federal Colleges & Government Universities US MCRD Arizona State Parris Island, SC University, AZ Energy infrastructure 98,500 MWh of electricity & upgrades deliver 75% reduction 1.4 million therms of natural gas in utility energy demand & saved annually at ASU 25% total water reduction State & Municipal Government Philadelphia Navy Yard, PA 8 MW peaking plant; microgrid control system with fast load-shed technology 13 Building Value with Smart Energy Solutions Performance Contracting: A Budget-Neutral Solution Ameresco's Smart Energy Solutions reduce energy consumption and costs with capital projects and operational modifications Budget-neutral solutions place energy-efficient upgrades within financial reach Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPC) allow customers to renew facilities without capital expenditures Guaranteed performance and cost savings

Upgrades funded by cost savings Examples of Energy Efficiency solutions measures include: Central Plant Upgrades

Deep Energy Retrofits

Enterprise HVAC

Interior Lighting & Controls

LED Street & Area Lighting

Water Management and Efficiency

Chiller Efficiency Improvements

Cooling Systems Efficiencies

Water Heating Systems Efficiencies

Reduce Peak Power Demand

Energy Management Systems

Automatic Meter Reading

Advanced Metering Infrastructure 14 Operations & Maintenance Federal State & Municipal Government Government DOE's Savannah Ox Mountain, CA River Site, SC $36.2M in annual energy savings. Landfill gas-to-energy plant powered The largest renewable energy by 6 engines to reclaim lost methane efficiency project in federal gas. Providing enough energy to government's history power 7,500 homes in California Utilities Dallas Water Utilities, TX One of the first wastewater utilities in the U.S. to recycle biogas energy. 4.3 MW power plant generating electricity and thermal load to power its own facilities 15 Ameresco Assets State & Municipal Government Phoenix Wastewater Treatment Plant, AZ Largest wastewater treatment biogas-to-RNG facility of its kind in the U.S. capable of processing 3,250 standard cubic feet per minute Federal Government Facility at Fort Detrick, MD Large-scale 18.6 MW solar facility; Designed to serve 12% annual electric load requirements State & Municipal Government San Antonio Water Systems, TX First-of-its-kind biogas project in nation; capable of processing approximately 1,000 standard cubic feet per minute 16 U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC Solar PV Carport Combined Heat and Power Plant & O&M Office Emergency Generators The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island chose Ameresco to deploy a comprehensive ESPC project to further the Marine Corps Installation Command mission to ensure a reliable, secure energy supply and reduce lifecycle operating costs of Marine Corps facilities while managing future commodity price volatility. Project Highlights Technology Types: Efficiency Measures, Solar, CHP, Microgrid, Storage, Operations & Maintenance Utility Energy Demand: 75% Reduction Water Consumption: 25% Reduction Onsite Electric Generation: 10 MW Battery Energy Storage System: 4 MW / 8.1 MWh Annual Energy Savings: $6,000,000 17 Expanding Our Addressable Markets Annual Total DER Revenue by Technology, World Markets, 2017-2026 • Energy efficiency at ~$30B (2019) and growing steadily • Distributed energy generation, storage, and microgrids add another ~$100B (2019) with sizable market growth • Building upon energy efficiency growth, distributed energy resources exponentially expand total addressable global market to more than $250B in 2026 18 Financial Profile Sustainable & Profitable Business Model Expanding Earnings at a Faster Rate than Revenue by Growing Higher Margin Recurring Lines of Business Revenue ($M) $980 $910 $867 $717 $787 $651 $631 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Guidance High-End 9.2% CAGR Low-End 7.6% CAGR Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $112 $102 $91 $91 $46 $56 $63 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Guidance High-End 19.5% CAGR Low-End 17.3% CAGR 20 Tremendous Forward Visibility: Backlog & Recurring Revenue Business Awarded Project ~ 12-24 months to contract $1.2 billion Backlog Contracted Project ~ 12-36 months of revenue $1.0 billion Backlog Operating Energy Estimated contracted revenue 14 year weighted average PPA remaining $938 million Assets and incentives during PPA period O&M Backlog 16 year weighted average lifetime $1.1 billion $0 $600,000,000 $1,200,000,000 21 78% of EBITDA Came From Recurring Lines of Business Year-to-Date 2020 * Adjusted EBITDA percentages allocate corporate expenses according to revenue share 21% Recurring Other 9% O&M 8% Assets $435M 13% Revenue Projects 70% O&M Other 3% Projects 9% 19% $45M Adjusted EBITDA* Assets 69% 78% Recurring 22 Energy Asset Portfolio - 6/30/2020 * Numbers may not sum due to rounding Operating Energy Assets Energy in Development Assets & Construction Solar: 264 MWe 313 MWe 68% Solar: 49% Other: 2% Other: 7% 264 MWe of Energy Assets. Renewable Gas is 313 MWe in development & construction. 129 MWe, Solar is 130 MW, Other is 6 MW* Renewable Gas is 77 MWe, Solar is 214 MW, Other is 21 MW* 23 Energy Asset Balance Sheet - 6/30/2020 Operating Energy$457M Assets $638M Development/ Construction $181M of the $638M energy assets on our balance sheet are still in development or construction. Energy Debt: Operating Total$220M Debt $346M Corporate $220M of the $346M of total debt on our balance sheet is debt associated with our operating energy assets. $219M of the energy debt is non-recourse to Ameresco, Inc. 24 Thank You to Our Customers, Employees, and Shareholders ameresco.com © 2020 Ameresco, Inc. All rights reserved. Non-GAAP Financial Measures We use the Non-GAAP financial measures defined and discussed below to provide investors and others with useful supplemental information to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the table at the end of this presentation titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." We understand that, although measures similar to these Non- GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage investors to review our GAAP financial statements and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin We define adjusted EBITDA as operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and gain upon deconsolidation of a variable interest entity ("VIE"). We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons: adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon financing and accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the methods by which assets were acquired; securities analysts often use adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies; and by comparing our adjusted EBITDA in different historical periods, investors can evaluate our operating results without the additional variations of depreciation and amortization expense, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and gain upon deconsolidation of a VIE. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance, because they do not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance; for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and in communications with the board of directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS We define Non-GAAP net income and earnings per share ("EPS") to exclude certain discrete items that management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations, including restructuring charges, gain upon deconsolidation of a VIE and impact from redeemable noncontrolling interest. We consider Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business because they eliminate the effects of events that are not part of the Company's core operations. Adjusted Cash from Operations We define adjusted cash from operations as cash flows from operating activities plus proceeds from Federal ESPC projects. Cash received in payment of Federal ESPC projects is treated as a financing cash flow under GAAP due to the unusual financing structure for these projects. These cash flows, however, correspond to the revenue generated by these projects. Thus we believe that adjusting operating cash flow to include the cash generated by our Federal ESPC projects provides investors with a useful measure for evaluating the cash generating ability of our core operating business. Our management uses adjusted cash from operations as a measure of liquidity because it captures all sources of cash associated with our revenue generated by operations. 26 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,365 $ 9,216 $ 10,566 $ 13,363 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests 4,471 (709) 4,906 (1,985) Plus (Less): Income tax (benefit) provision - 804 (2,503) 1,061 Plus: Other expenses, net 4,052 3,746 9,441 7,167 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 10,653 10,064 20,964 19,303 Plus: Stock-based compensation 430 397 859 782 Plus: Restructuring and other charges 174 92 1,150 241 Less: Gain on deconsolidation of VIE - - - (2,160) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,145 $ 23,610 $ 45,383 $ 37,772 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8% 11.9% 10.4% 10.8% Revenue 223,036 198,183 435,449 348,295 Non-Gaap net income and EPS: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,365 $ 9,216 $ 10,566 $ 13,363 Impact of redeemable non-controlling interests 4,471 (709) 4,906 (1,985) Plus: Restructuring and other charges 174 92 1,150 241 Less: Gain on deconsolidation of VIE - - - (2,160) Plus: Income Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - - (212) - Non-GAAP net income $ 9,010 $ 8,599 $ 16,410 $ 9,459 Earnings per share: Diluted net income per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Effect of adjustments to net income 0.10 (0.01) 0.12 (0.08) Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 Adjusted cash from operations Cash flows from operating activities $ (21,954) $ (51,160) $ (73,594) $ (109,254) Plus: proceeds from Federal ESPC projects $ 72,400 43,189 $ 133,598 $ 82,787 Adjusted cash from operations $ 50,446 $ (7,971) $ 60,004 $ (26,467) 27 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ameresco Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:57:15 UTC 0 Latest news on AMERESCO, INC. 08:58a AMERESCO : Investor Presentation PU 08/05 AMERESCO : to Participate at Upcoming Conference BU 08/05 AMERESCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul.. AQ 08/03 AMERESCO : Supplemental Information Q2 2020 PU 08/03 AMERESCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/03 AMERESCO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 08/03 AMERESCO : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 07/22 AMERESCO : Partners with the City of Lawrence, Massachusetts to Implement a Stre.. BU 07/16 AMERESCO : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3, 2020 BU 07/15 AMERESCO : Bethel School District Partners with Ameresco on $3.6 Million Energy .. BU