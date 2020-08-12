Ameresco : Investor Presentation

Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline and backlog, as well as estimated future revenues and net income, and other statements containing the words "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, including the ability to perform under recently signed contracts without unusual delay; demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; our ability to arrange financing for our projects; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the effects of our recent acquisitions and restructuring activities; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer's decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; availability and costs of labor and equipment; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; the Company's cash flows from operations; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2020, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2020. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us, suppliers, customers, employees and supply chains will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in our Annual Report and Quarterly Report as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation and the accompanying table includes references to adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section in the back of this presentation titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the table at the end of this presentation titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation."
Corporate Highlights
Earnings Growth
Growing earnings faster than revenue
Visibility
$2.2B Project Backlog
$1.1B O&M Backlog
$938M Revenue from Energy Assets
Recurring Business
A substantial and growing portion of our earnings comes from recurring lines of business
Overview
About Ameresco
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy services company with a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions.
Founded in 2000 | Public in 2010
Comprehensive Portfolio
Objective approach and in-house technical expertise delivers the most advanced technologies to meet the unique needs of each customer. Majority of projects are budget- neutral, funded by energy cost savings.
Customer Driven
Federal & Municipal Governments, Commercial & Industrial, Higher Ed, K12, Public Housing, Healthcare, Airports. Market reputation across North America & Europe for excellence in customer satisfaction.
$6 Billion+ in energy solution projects, 255 MWe of Owned Assets in Operation
1,000+ Employees throughout North America and the United Kingdom
70+ Offices providing local expertise in markets served
8,000+ Customers benefitting from energy efficiency measures and renewable energy generation
Up to 45% Energy cost savings with comprehensive, audit- based improvements
In 2019, our renewable energy assets and customer projects delivered a carbon offset equivalent to 11,167,978 metric tons of CO2
Enabling a Low Carbon Future
Since 2010, Ameresco's renewable energy assets & customer projects delivered a cumulative Carbon Offset equivalent to:
50+ Million Metric Tons of CO2
Aggregate Metric Tons of CO2 Avoided Per Year
12,000,000
11,167,978
10,000,000
9,696,843
8,320,317
8,000,000
7,098,096
6,000,000
5,972,537
4,900,029
4,000,000
3,809,825
2,838,153
2,064,520
2,000,000
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Ameresco's 2019 Carbon Offset of 11,167,978 Metric Tons of CO2 is equal to one of…
Greenhouse gas emissions from…
27,712,104,218 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle
Carbon sequestered by… 14,584,861 acres of U.S. forests in one year
Data estimated based on assets owned and operating and customer projects as of 12/31/2018 to represent carbon impact through 2019.
Industry Awards & Analyst Recognition
Ameresco Acclaimed a Leader by Guidehouse Insights in
Q2 2020 Energy Service Companies Leaderboard Report
These Leaders are innovating technology and financing options within and outside of ESPC structures to address growing customer interest in comprehensive energy management, infrastructure upgrades, decarbonization…
Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy Service Companies, Q2 2020
Why Ameresco?
Innovative
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is an innovative technology integrator with a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions.
Experts
We deliver a broad and deep solution portfolio within a single energy partner. From design and development to financing and construction, our in-house technical expertise sets us apart.
Independent
Our objective approach enables us to implement the most advanced technologies to meet the unique needs of each customer.
Leveraging Top Advanced Technology
BATTERY STORAGE
SOLAR MODULES
GAS TURBINES
MICROGRID CONTROL SYSTEMS
PUMPS & HEAT EXCHANGERS
WATER CONSERVATION
HVAC
Ameresco's Diversified Approach
Customer Segments
Federal Government
Commercial & Industrial
State & Municipal Government
Healthcare Facilities
K-12 Education
Airports
Colleges and Universities
Utilities
Public Housing
Energy Types
Solar Power
Biomass
Renewable Natural Gas
Geothermal
Landfill Gas
Wind Power
Biogas
Distributed Energy Technologies Deployed
Cogeneration / CHP
Solar Power Systems
Reciprocating Engines
Peaking Power Plant
Generators
Combustion Turbines
Waste-to-Energy Plants
Fuel Cell
Gas Turbines
Battery and Energy
Microgrids
Steam Turbines
Storage Systems
Microturbines
Solutions & Growth
Lines of Business
Smart Energy Solutions
Implement comprehensiveenergy efficiency solutions and infrastructure upgrades
Design, build and constructdistributed energy resources, microgrids, battery storage, and energy savings projects
Operations & Maintenance
A critical capability and differentiator
Deliveron-site technical expertise
Fully maintainedand routinely optimized turnkey energy systems
Strong source ofrecurring revenue
Ameresco Assets
255 MWe of company-ownedrenewable energy projects spanning solar, landfill gas, RNG, and battery
Over $500M inrenewable power projects
A substantial and growing portion of our earnings comes from recurringlines of business
Performance Contracting: A Budget-Neutral Solution
Ameresco's Smart Energy Solutions reduce energy consumption and costs with capital projects and operational modifications
Budget-neutralsolutions place energy-efficient upgrades within financial reach
Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPC) allow customers to renew facilities without capital expenditures
Guaranteed performance and cost savings
Upgrades funded by cost savings
Examples of Energy Efficiency solutions measures include:
Central Plant Upgrades
Deep Energy Retrofits
Enterprise HVAC
Interior Lighting & Controls
LED Street & Area Lighting
Water Management and Efficiency
Chiller Efficiency Improvements
Cooling Systems Efficiencies
Water Heating Systems Efficiencies
Reduce Peak Power Demand
Energy Management Systems
Automatic Meter Reading
Advanced Metering Infrastructure
Operations & Maintenance
Federal
State & Municipal
Government
Government
DOE's Savannah
Ox Mountain, CA
River Site, SC
$36.2M in annual energy savings.
Landfill gas-to-energy plant powered
The largest renewable energy
by 6 engines to reclaim lost methane
efficiency project in federal
gas. Providing enough energy to
government's history
power 7,500 homes in California
Utilities
Dallas Water
Utilities, TX
One of the first wastewater utilities in the U.S. to recycle biogas energy.
4.3 MW power plant generating electricity and thermal load to
power its own facilities
Ameresco Assets
State & Municipal
Government
Phoenix Wastewater Treatment Plant, AZ
Largest wastewater treatment biogas-to-RNG facility of its kind in the U.S. capable of processing 3,250 standard cubic feet per minute
Federal
Government
Facility at
Fort Detrick, MD
Large-scale 18.6 MW solar facility;
Designed to serve 12% annual
electric load requirements
State & Municipal
Government
San Antonio
Water Systems, TX
First-of-its-kind biogas project in nation; capable of processing approximately 1,000 standard cubic feet per minute
U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot
Parris Island, SC
Solar PV Carport
Combined Heat
and Power Plant &
O&M Office
Emergency
Generators
The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island chose Ameresco to deploy a comprehensive ESPC project to further the Marine Corps Installation Command mission to ensure a reliable, secure energy supply and reduce lifecycle operating costs of Marine Corps facilities while managing future commodity price volatility.
Project Highlights
Technology Types:
Efficiency Measures, Solar,
CHP, Microgrid, Storage,
Operations & Maintenance
Utility Energy Demand:
75% Reduction
Water Consumption:
25% Reduction
Onsite Electric Generation:
10 MW
Battery Energy Storage System:
4 MW / 8.1 MWh
Annual Energy Savings:
$6,000,000
Expanding Our Addressable Markets
Annual Total DER Revenue by Technology, World Markets, 2017-2026
• Energy efficiency at ~$30B (2019) and growing steadily
• Distributed energy generation, storage, and microgrids add another ~$100B (2019) with sizable market growth
• Building upon energy efficiency growth, distributed energy resources exponentially expand total addressable global market to more than $250B in 2026
Financial Profile
Sustainable & Profitable Business Model
Expanding Earnings at a Faster Rate than Revenue by Growing Higher Margin Recurring Lines of Business
Revenue ($M)
$980
$910
$867
$717
$787
$651
$631
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Guidance
High-End 9.2% CAGR
Low-End 7.6% CAGR
Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
$112
$102
$91
$91
$46
$56
$63
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Guidance
High-End 19.5% CAGR
Low-End 17.3% CAGR
Tremendous Forward Visibility: Backlog & Recurring Revenue Business
Awarded Project
~ 12-24 months to contract
$1.2 billion
Backlog
Contracted Project
~ 12-36 months of revenue
$1.0 billion
Backlog
Operating Energy
Estimated
contracted revenue
14 year weighted average PPA remaining
$938 million
Assets
and incentives
during PPA period
O&M Backlog
16 year weighted average lifetime
$1.1 billion
$600,000,000
$1,200,000,000
78% of EBITDA Came From Recurring Lines of Business
Year-to-Date 2020
* Adjusted EBITDA percentages allocate corporate expenses according to revenue share
21%
Recurring
Other
9%
O&M
8%
Assets $435M 13%
Revenue
Projects
70%
O&M
Other
3%
Projects
9%
19%
$45M
Adjusted
EBITDA*
Assets
69%
78%
Recurring
Energy Asset Portfolio - 6/30/2020
* Numbers may not sum due to rounding
Operating
Energy Assets
Energy
in Development
Assets
& Construction
Solar:
264 MWe
313 MWe
68%
Solar: 49%
Other: 2%
Other: 7%
264 MWe of Energy Assets. Renewable Gas is
313 MWe in development & construction.
129 MWe, Solar is 130 MW, Other is 6 MW*
Renewable Gas is 77 MWe, Solar is 214 MW,
Other is 21 MW*
Energy Asset Balance Sheet - 6/30/2020
Operating
Energy$457M
Assets
$638M
Development/
Construction
$181M of the $638M energy assets on our balance
sheet are still in development or construction.
Energy
Debt:
Operating
Total$220M Debt
$346M
Corporate
$220M of the $346M of total debt on our balance sheet is debt associated with our operating energy assets. $219M of the energy debt is non-recourse to Ameresco, Inc.
We use the Non-GAAP financial measures defined and discussed below to provide investors and others with useful supplemental information to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the table at the end of this presentation titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." We understand that, although measures similar to these Non- GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage investors to review our GAAP financial statements and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We define adjusted EBITDA as operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and gain upon deconsolidation of a variable interest entity ("VIE"). We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons: adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon financing and accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the methods by which assets were acquired; securities analysts often use adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies; and by comparing our adjusted EBITDA in different historical periods, investors can evaluate our operating results without the additional variations of depreciation and amortization expense, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and gain upon deconsolidation of a VIE. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance, because they do not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance; for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and in communications with the board of directors and investors concerning our financial performance.
Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS
We define Non-GAAP net income and earnings per share ("EPS") to exclude certain discrete items that management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations, including restructuring charges, gain upon deconsolidation of a VIE and impact from redeemable noncontrolling interest. We consider Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business because they eliminate the effects of events that are not part of the Company's core operations.
Adjusted Cash from Operations
We define adjusted cash from operations as cash flows from operating activities plus proceeds from Federal ESPC projects. Cash received in payment of Federal ESPC projects is treated as a financing cash flow under GAAP due to the unusual financing structure for these projects. These cash flows, however, correspond to the revenue generated by these projects. Thus we believe that adjusting operating cash flow to include the cash generated by our Federal ESPC projects provides investors with a useful measure for evaluating the cash generating ability of our core operating business. Our management uses adjusted cash from operations as a measure of liquidity because it captures all sources of cash associated with our revenue generated by operations.