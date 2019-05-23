Ameresco : Jacqueline DeRosa Elected Secretary of Energy Storage Association Board of Directors

Ameresco,
Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy
company, announced today that its Vice President of Energy Storage
Jacqueline DeRosa was elected to serve as the 2019-2020 Secretary of the Energy
Storage Association’s (ESA) Board of Directors. ESA is the national
trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more
resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid.
Jacqueline DeRosa has served on the ESA Board of Directors since 2017.
Now in her second term, DeRosa is one of five women on the 12-person
board that advances ESA’s mission and guides its activities. As
Secretary, she will play a key role in educating ESA’s stakeholders,
advocating for public policies, accelerating market growth and
delivering direct member value. DeRosa joins Troy Miller (Board Chair),
Craig R. Horne (Immediate Past Chair), John D. Hewa (Vice Chair) and
Peter Muhoro (Treasurer) on the Board’s Executive Committee.
“The Energy Storage Association plays a critical role in advancing
energy storage technologies and fair rules for energy storage
nationally,” said DeRosa. “I’m proud to begin my second term with the
association and look forward to working with my fellow ESA board
colleagues to further champion energy storage as a key element of
sustainability and carbon reduction efforts.”
“We’re proud to have a representative of Ameresco in a leadership role
with an organization that represents solutions that will evolve to
become cornerstones in our industry,” said Michael Bakas, Executive Vice
President of Distributed Energy Systems at Ameresco. “Jacqueline’s depth
and breadth of experience will provide value to both the Energy Storage
Association and the industry as a whole.”
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent
provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure
upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for
businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.
Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s
energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of
renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy
saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and
local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing
authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate
headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees
providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United
Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
About The U.S. Energy Storage Association
The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade
association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more
resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as
is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 170 members, ESA
represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power
producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers,
insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and
integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the
globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org.
