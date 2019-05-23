Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameresco Inc    AMRC

AMERESCO INC

(AMRC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameresco : Jacqueline DeRosa Elected Secretary of Energy Storage Association Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Ameresco VP and thought leader in energy storage to serve her third term on industry trade group board

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, announced today that its Vice President of Energy Storage Jacqueline DeRosa was elected to serve as the 2019-2020 Secretary of the Energy Storage Association’s (ESA) Board of Directors. ESA is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid.

Jacqueline DeRosa has served on the ESA Board of Directors since 2017. Now in her second term, DeRosa is one of five women on the 12-person board that advances ESA’s mission and guides its activities. As Secretary, she will play a key role in educating ESA’s stakeholders, advocating for public policies, accelerating market growth and delivering direct member value. DeRosa joins Troy Miller (Board Chair), Craig R. Horne (Immediate Past Chair), John D. Hewa (Vice Chair) and Peter Muhoro (Treasurer) on the Board’s Executive Committee.

“The Energy Storage Association plays a critical role in advancing energy storage technologies and fair rules for energy storage nationally,” said DeRosa. “I’m proud to begin my second term with the association and look forward to working with my fellow ESA board colleagues to further champion energy storage as a key element of sustainability and carbon reduction efforts.”

“We’re proud to have a representative of Ameresco in a leadership role with an organization that represents solutions that will evolve to become cornerstones in our industry,” said Michael Bakas, Executive Vice President of Distributed Energy Systems at Ameresco. “Jacqueline’s depth and breadth of experience will provide value to both the Energy Storage Association and the industry as a whole.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About The U.S. Energy Storage Association

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 170 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERESCO INC
07:31aAMERESCO : Jacqueline DeRosa Elected Secretary of Energy Storage Association Boa..
BU
05/22AMERESCO : Partners with Wake County Public School System for Guaranteed Energy ..
BU
05/16AMERESCO : Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust and Ameresco Announce Energy Savi..
BU
05/02AMERESCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/01AMERESCO : to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
BU
04/30AMERESCO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30AMERESCO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30AMERESCO : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/25AMERESCO : completes 2-MW solar project at the University of Minnesota
AQ
04/24AMERESCO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 854 M
EBIT 2019 62,0 M
Net income 2019 39,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,21
P/E ratio 2020 16,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 752 M
Chart AMERESCO INC
Duration : Period :
Ameresco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERESCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph P. DeManche Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Mark Chiplock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & VP
Dean Lebron Vice President-Information Technology
David John Corrsin Secretary, Director, EVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERESCO INC10.07%752
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS15.71%16 909
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY38.86%11 219
FIRST SOLAR, INC.39.11%6 222
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 068
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD51.44%4 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About