Ameresco : Jacqueline DeRosa Elected Secretary of Energy Storage Association Board of Directors

Ameresco VP and thought leader in energy storage to serve her third term on industry trade group board

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, announced today that its Vice President of Energy Storage Jacqueline DeRosa was elected to serve as the 2019-2020 Secretary of the Energy Storage Association’s (ESA) Board of Directors. ESA is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid.

Jacqueline DeRosa has served on the ESA Board of Directors since 2017. Now in her second term, DeRosa is one of five women on the 12-person board that advances ESA’s mission and guides its activities. As Secretary, she will play a key role in educating ESA’s stakeholders, advocating for public policies, accelerating market growth and delivering direct member value. DeRosa joins Troy Miller (Board Chair), Craig R. Horne (Immediate Past Chair), John D. Hewa (Vice Chair) and Peter Muhoro (Treasurer) on the Board’s Executive Committee.

“The Energy Storage Association plays a critical role in advancing energy storage technologies and fair rules for energy storage nationally,” said DeRosa. “I’m proud to begin my second term with the association and look forward to working with my fellow ESA board colleagues to further champion energy storage as a key element of sustainability and carbon reduction efforts.”

“We’re proud to have a representative of Ameresco in a leadership role with an organization that represents solutions that will evolve to become cornerstones in our industry,” said Michael Bakas, Executive Vice President of Distributed Energy Systems at Ameresco. “Jacqueline’s depth and breadth of experience will provide value to both the Energy Storage Association and the industry as a whole.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About The U.S. Energy Storage Association

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 170 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org.

