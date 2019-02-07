Ameresco : Rhode Island College Partner on Solar Renewable Energy Project

Ameresco,
Inc., (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy
efficiency and renewable
energy company, today announced the completion of its latest
collaboration with Rhode Island College to install a solar photovoltaic
(PV) system on the rooftop of Donovan Dining Center. The $300,000
project is expected to save the college more than $231,000 in energy
costs over the next 15 years. Ameresco previously partnered with RIC to
provide cost savings through energy efficiency and infrastructure
upgrades to 33 buildings.
“Generating clean, renewable energy on campus is a priority for Rhode
Island College and Ameresco is a valuable partner in achieving that
goal,” said Rhode Island College President Frank D. Sánchez. “We are
committed to creating a greener, more sustainable campus, as evidenced
by our 2017 recognition as a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department
of Education. This project is an important step forward in that work.”
Ameresco installed a solar PV system on the rooftops of the Donovan
Dining Center and the Student Union, utilizing funding from the Rhode
Island Office of Energy Resources and Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.
The 110.9 kW system will be tied into the college’s electric service and
is expected to generate 132,502 kWh in the first operating year. Savings
will be in the form of direct reduction of kWh usage.
“Ameresco is once again honored to be working with Rhode Island College,
this time to deliver renewable solar power, an environmental and
economic win for the college,” said, Executive Vice President of
Ameresco David J. Anderson. “This project further demonstrates to
students, faculty, staff, and the community that Rhode Island College is
committed to clean, renewable energy.”
The solar facility is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1,358
metric tons of CO2 annually. That would be equivalent to the
CO2 emissions from 163 homes’ energy use for one year or
greenhouse gas emissions from 288 passenger cars. Emission reductions
were estimated using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Greenhouse
Gas Equivalencies Calculator.
About Rhode Island College
Established in 1854, Rhode Island
College serves approximately 8,500 undergraduate and graduate students
through its five schools: the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, the
Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, the School of
Business, the School of Nursing and the School of Social Work. For more
information, visit www.ric.edu.
About Ameresco
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC)
is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy
efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable
energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North
America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades
to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction
and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully
completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with
federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational
institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial
customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco
has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United
States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not
necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such
contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or
of trends in the company’s overall total construction backlog. This
project was reported in our contracted backlog as of September 30, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005130/en/