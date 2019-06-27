Ameresco : Selects ADVISIRY PARTNERS As Its Investor Relations Firm

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, has engaged New York-based financial communications firm ADVISIRY PARTNERS as its new investor relations firm, effective immediately.

ADVISIRY PARTNERS was officially established in November 2017 as a new firm and successor to one of the largest investor relations firms in the U.S., Morgen-Walke Associates. With a combined 60 years of sell-side and buy-side experience, the firm will work with Ameresco’s senior management team on investor relations strategies, messaging and outreach. The ADVISIRY team representing Ameresco will be co-led by firm partners Eric Prouty and Lynn Morgen, as well as Director Vicky Nakhla.

“While retaining our leadership position in the energy services market, Ameresco continues to take advantage of the expansion and diversification of the distributed generation market, which remains an important growth driver for the company,” said George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. "We are pleased to bring on ADVISIRY as our investor relations partner as we move forward in this next phase of growth, particularly as we continue building our brand domestically and internationally as an innovative technology integrator.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About ADVISIRY PARTNERS

Headquartered in New York City, ADVISIRY PARTNERS is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that was purpose-built to deliver tangible results for its corporate clients. The Firm brings together sell-side, buy-side and investor relations experience to provide senior level advisory work and implements customized programs for a growing roster of domestic and international clients. For further information on the firm’s approach, services and leadership team, please visit the ADVISIRY PARTNERS website at www.advisiry.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005721/en/