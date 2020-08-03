Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameresco, Inc.    AMRC

AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm
28.26 USD   +2.10%
05:52pAMERESCO : Supplemental Information Q2 2020
PU
05:11pAMERESCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pAMERESCO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameresco : Supplemental Information Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

Q2 2020 Supplemental Information

August 3, 2020

ameresco.com

© 2020 Ameresco, Inc. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this presentation about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline and backlog, as well as estimated future revenues and net income, and other statements containing the words "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, including the ability to perform under recently signed contracts without unusual delay; demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; our ability to arrange financing for our projects; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the effects of our recent acquisitions and restructuring activities; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer's decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; availability and costs of labor and equipment; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; the Company's cash flows from operations; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2020, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2020. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us, suppliers, customers, employees and supply chains will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in our Annual Report and Quarterly Report as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation and the accompanying table includes references to adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section in the back of this presentation titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the table at the end of this presentation titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

2

Q2 2020 Highlights

$4.4M

$9.0M

$223.0M

$0.09

$0.19

$24.1M

GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

GAAP Net

EPS

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Income

EBITDA

Net Income

3

Sources of Revenue - Q2 2020

$159.9M

$46.1M

$17.0M

Projects

Recurring

Other

Energy efficiency and

Energy & incentive revenue

Services, software and

renewable energy projects

from owned energy assets; plus

integrated PV

recurring O&M from projects

4

78% of EBITDA Came From Recurring Lines of Business

Year-to-Date 2020

* Adjusted EBITDA percentages allocate corporate expenses according to revenue share

21%

Recurring

Other

9%

O&M

8%

Assets $435M 13%

Revenue

Projects

70%

O&M

Other

3%

Projects

9%

19%

$45M

Adjusted

EBITDA*

Assets

69%

78%

Recurring

5

Energy Asset Portfolio - 6/30/2020

* Numbers may not sum due to rounding

Operating

Energy Assets

Energy

in Development

Assets

& Construction

Solar:

264 MWe

313 MWe

68%

Solar: 49%

Other: 2%

Other: 7%

264 MWe of Energy Assets. Renewable Gas is

313 MWe in development & construction.

129 MWe, Solar is 130 MW, Other is 6 MW*

Renewable Gas is 77 MWe, Solar is 214 MW,

Other is 21 MW*

6

Energy Asset Balance Sheet - 6/30/2020

Operating

Energy$457M

Assets

$638M

Development/

Construction

$181M of the $638M energy assets on our balance

sheet are still in development or construction.

Energy

Debt:

Operating

Total$220M Debt

$346M

Corporate

$220M of the $346M of total debt on our balance sheet is debt associated with our operating energy assets. $219M of the energy debt is non-recourse to Ameresco, Inc.

7

Tremendous Forward Visibility: Backlog & Recurring Revenue Business

Awarded Project

Backlog

Contracted Project

Backlog

Operating Energy

Assets

O&M Backlog

  • 12-24months to contract
  • 12-36months of revenue

14 year weighted average PPA remaining

$938 million

16 year weighted average lifetime

$1.2 billion

$1.0 billion

Estimated contracted revenue and incentives during PPA period

$1.1 billion

$0

$600,000,000

$1,200,000,000

8

Sustainable & Profitable Business Model

Expanding Earnings at a Faster Rate than Revenue by Growing Higher Margin Recurring Lines of Business

Revenue ($M)

$980

$910

$867

$717

$787

$651

$631

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Guidance

High-End 9.2% CAGR

Low-End 7.6% CAGR

Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$112

$102

$91

$91

$46

$56

$63

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Guidance

High-End 19.5% CAGR

Low-End 17.3% CAGR

9

Enabling a Low Carbon Future

Since 2010, Ameresco's renewable energy assets & customer projects delivered a cumulative Carbon Offset equivalent to:

50+ Million Metric Tons of CO2

Aggregate Metric Tons of CO2 Avoided Per Year

12,000,000

11,167,978

10,000,000

9,696,843

8,320,317

8,000,000

7,098,096

6,000,000

5,972,537

4,900,029

4,000,000

3,809,825

2,838,153

2,064,520

2,000,000

-

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Ameresco's 2019 Carbon Offset of 11,167,978 Metric Tons of CO2 is equal to one of…

Greenhouse gas emissions from…

27,712,104,218 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle

or

Carbon sequestered by… 14,584,861 acres of U.S. forests in one year

Data estimated based on assets owned and operating and customer projects as of 12/31/2018 to represent carbon impact through 2019.

10

Thank You

to Our Customers, Employees, and Shareholders

ameresco.com

© 2020 Ameresco, Inc. All rights reserved.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the Non-GAAP financial measures defined and discussed below to provide investors and others with useful supplemental information to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the table at the end of this presentation titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." We understand that, although measures similar to these Non- GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage investors to review our GAAP financial statements and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define adjusted EBITDA as operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and gain upon deconsolidation of a variable interest entity ("VIE"). We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons: adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon financing and accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the methods by which assets were acquired; securities analysts often use adjusted EBITDA and similar non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies; and by comparing our adjusted EBITDA in different historical periods, investors can evaluate our operating results without the additional variations of depreciation and amortization expense, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and gain upon deconsolidation of a VIE. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance, because they do not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance; for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and in communications with the board of directors and investors concerning our financial performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

We define Non-GAAP net income and earnings per share ("EPS") to exclude certain discrete items that management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations, including restructuring charges, gain upon deconsolidation of a VIE and impact from redeemable noncontrolling interest. We consider Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business because they eliminate the effects of events that are not part of the Company's core operations.

Adjusted Cash from Operations

We define adjusted cash from operations as cash flows from operating activities plus proceeds from Federal ESPC projects. Cash received in payment of Federal ESPC projects is treated as a financing cash flow under GAAP due to the unusual financing structure for these projects. These cash flows, however, correspond to the revenue generated by these projects. Thus we believe that adjusting operating cash flow to include the cash generated by our Federal ESPC projects provides investors with a useful measure for evaluating the cash generating ability of our core operating business. Our management uses adjusted cash from operations as a measure of liquidity because it captures all sources of cash associated with our revenue generated by operations.

12

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

4,365

$

9,216

$

10,566

$

13,363

Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests

4,471

(709)

4,906

(1,985)

Plus (Less): Income tax (benefit) provision

-

804

(2,503)

1,061

Plus: Other expenses, net

4,052

3,746

9,441

7,167

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

10,653

10,064

20,964

19,303

Plus: Stock-based compensation

430

397

859

782

Plus: Restructuring and other charges

174

92

1,150

241

Less: Gain on deconsolidation of VIE

-

-

-

(2,160)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

24,145

$

23,610

$

45,383

$

37,772

Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.8%

11.9%

10.4%

10.8%

Revenue

223,036

198,183

435,449

348,295

Non-Gaap net income and EPS:

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

4,365

$

9,216

$

10,566

$

13,363

Impact of redeemable non-controlling interests

4,471

(709)

4,906

(1,985)

Plus: Restructuring and other charges

174

92

1,150

241

Less: Gain on deconsolidation of VIE

-

-

-

(2,160)

Plus: Income Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

(212)

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

9,010

$

8,599

$

16,410

$

9,459

Earnings per share:

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.09

$

0.19

$

0.22

$

0.28

Effect of adjustments to net income

0.10

(0.01)

0.12

(0.08)

Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.34

$

0.20

Adjusted cash from operations

Cash flows from operating activities

$

(21,954)

$

(51,160)

$

(73,594)

$

(109,254)

Plus: proceeds from Federal ESPC projects

$

72,400

43,189

$

133,598

$

82,787

Adjusted cash from operations

$

50,446

$

(7,971)

$

60,004

$

(26,467)

13

Disclaimer

Ameresco Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERESCO, INC.
05:52pAMERESCO : Supplemental Information Q2 2020
PU
05:11pAMERESCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pAMERESCO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pAMERESCO : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/22AMERESCO : Partners with the City of Lawrence, Massachusetts to Implement a Stre..
BU
07/16AMERESCO : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3, 2020
BU
07/15AMERESCO : Bethel School District Partners with Ameresco on $3.6 Million Energy ..
BU
07/15AMERESCO : Acclaimed by Frost and Sullivan for Leading the Distributed Energy Re..
AQ
07/01AMERESCO : Thinking about buying stock in T2 Biosystems, Ameresco Inc, Xeris Pha..
PR
06/26AMERESCO : United States Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Earns Top Proj..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 943 M - -
Net income 2020 43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 317 M 1 317 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart AMERESCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameresco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERESCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,50 $
Last Close Price 27,68 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph P. DeManche Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Doran Hole Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David John Corrsin Secretary, Director, EVP & General Counsel
Joseph W. Sutton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERESCO, INC.58.17%1 317
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S20.59%25 219
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.27.12%15 977
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED51.36%8 934
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.84.14%8 690
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.131.00%7 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group