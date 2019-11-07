Ameresco : The Coalition For Renewable Natural Gas Names Ameresco EVP Michael T. Bakas Chair of 2019-2021 Sustainability Advisory Board

Bakas leads Ameresco’s Distributed Energy Systems business

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that the members of The Coalition For Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition) have elected Michael T. Bakas, EVP, Distributed Energy Systems at Ameresco, Chair of the RNG Coalition’s Sustainability Advisory Board.

The RNG Coalition is a national organization that advocates for the sustainable development, deployment and utilization of RNG as a domestic, renewable, clean fuel and energy source in North America. As Chair of the Sustainability Advisory Board, Bakas will lead the Advisory Board’s members to advise the organization’s Executive Officers and Directors on sustainability policies, accounting and related opportunities to support the RNG Coalition's mission and priority.

“RNG is a renewable fuel readily available today that is interchangeable with traditional pipeline-quality natural gas without the need to modify any end use applications,” said Bakas. “Its widespread use is key to decreasing our reliance on fossil fuels and, in turn, meeting our societal carbon reduction goals. With RNG, we’re able to re-use wasted methane that is already in the environment (50 – 65% of which comes from human activity) and process it to create a baseload fuel source that displaces the need to voluntarily extract fossil fuel that is already sequestered in the earth. RNG is truly a ‘win/win,’ and I’m proud to advocate for it alongside my fellow members of the RNG Coalition.”

“RNG production facilities epitomize sustainability – and Mike is a leading voice in the sustainability movement to make RNG mainstream, to be considered alongside wind and solar as standard renewable energy resources,” said Johannes Escudero, CEO of the RNG Coalition. “Ameresco, the operator of the largest wastewater treatment biogas-to-RNG plant in the United States (Phoenix, AZ), is helping municipalities, industry and utilities increase RNG adoption. Mike has been a stalwart supporter of the RNG Coalition, including as a member of our Leadership Advisory Board, and we look forward to working with him in his new capacity as Chair of our Sustainability Advisory Board.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, www.ameresco.com.

