Ameresco : U.S. Navy Awards Multiple Award Construction Contract for Disaster Relief at Marine Corps Sites in North Carolina to Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and energy infrastructure company, announced that Naval Facilities Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) has awarded the company’s Federal Solutions team a prime contract on a large construction contract vehicle with a capacity of $975 million over five years. Ameresco is one of 5 awardees selected to implement projects under the contract.

Task orders on this multiple award construction contract (MACC) will support recovery efforts funded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence at Marine Corps facilities in North Carolina, primarily at Cherry Point, New River and Camp Lejeune. The award of this design-build contract vehicle furthers the expansion of Ameresco Federal Solutions beyond the energy performance contracting market. It also extends Ameresco’s partnership with the Marine Corps.

For the past year, Ameresco has been supporting the operations and maintenance of a new combined heat and power plant installed as a part of a resiliency-focused, $91 million energy savings performance contract project at U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina, along with a 5-megawatt solar photovoltaic array, battery energy storage and a microgrid control system.

“We are excited to build on Ameresco’s support to the Navy and Marine Corps along the eastern seaboard,” said Nicole Bulgarino, EVP and General Manager, Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Whether on design-build construction contracts, energy performance contracting or infrastructure operations and maintenance, our goal is to deliver quality

technical solutions and transfer risk from the government in a manner that supports agency missions and exceeds customer expectations.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a prime contract award from a customer is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of task orders or revenue from such award, or of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog.

