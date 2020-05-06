Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameresco, Inc.    AMRC

AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameresco : U.S. Navy Awards Multiple Award Construction Contract for Disaster Relief at Marine Corps Sites in North Carolina to Ameresco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:36am EDT

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and energy infrastructure company, announced that Naval Facilities Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) has awarded the company’s Federal Solutions team a prime contract on a large construction contract vehicle with a capacity of $975 million over five years. Ameresco is one of 5 awardees selected to implement projects under the contract.

Task orders on this multiple award construction contract (MACC) will support recovery efforts funded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence at Marine Corps facilities in North Carolina, primarily at Cherry Point, New River and Camp Lejeune. The award of this design-build contract vehicle furthers the expansion of Ameresco Federal Solutions beyond the energy performance contracting market. It also extends Ameresco’s partnership with the Marine Corps.

For the past year, Ameresco has been supporting the operations and maintenance of a new combined heat and power plant installed as a part of a resiliency-focused, $91 million energy savings performance contract project at U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina, along with a 5-megawatt solar photovoltaic array, battery energy storage and a microgrid control system.

“We are excited to build on Ameresco’s support to the Navy and Marine Corps along the eastern seaboard,” said Nicole Bulgarino, EVP and General Manager, Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Whether on design-build construction contracts, energy performance contracting or infrastructure operations and maintenance, our goal is to deliver quality

technical solutions and transfer risk from the government in a manner that supports agency missions and exceeds customer expectations.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a prime contract award from a customer is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of task orders or revenue from such award, or of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERESCO, INC.
10:36aAMERESCO : U.S. Navy Awards Multiple Award Construction Contract for Disaster Re..
BU
05/05AMERESCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/04AMERESCO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04AMERESCO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04AMERESCO : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/29AMERESCO INC. : - City of Phoenix RNG Plant Receives Honorable Mention in Fast C..
AQ
04/28AMERESCO : City of Phoenix RNG Plant Receives Honorable Mention in Fast Company'..
BU
04/22AMERESCO : Completes First Phase of Department of Defense Funded Flow Battery In..
BU
04/16AMERESCO : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 4, 2020
BU
04/16AMERESCO : Worcester housing authority and ameresco to complete second phase $13..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 944 M
EBIT 2020 64,2 M
Net income 2020 44,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,86x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 811 M
Chart AMERESCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameresco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERESCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,40  $
Last Close Price 17,08  $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph P. DeManche Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Doran Hole Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David John Corrsin Secretary, Director, EVP & General Counsel
Joseph W. Sutton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERESCO, INC.9.71%811
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-11.44%16 802
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-1.52%10 144
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.99%5 638
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.69.80%5 357
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.43%5 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group