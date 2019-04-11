Ameresco : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy
efficiency and renewable
energy company, today announced that it will release its first
quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April
30, 2019. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor
Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com.
The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET the
same day.
In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the
Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial
results. The supplemental information will be furnished on a Current
Report on Form 8-K and posted to the “Investor
Relations” section of the Company's website.
Participants may access the earnings conference call by dialing
domestically +1 (877) 359-9508 or internationally +1 (224) 357-2393. The
passcode is 4059384. Participants are advised to dial into the call at
least ten minutes prior to register. A live, listen-only webcast of the
conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals
wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investor
Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com.
If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will
be available on the Company’s website for one year.
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent
provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure
upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for
businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.
Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s
energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of
renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy
saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and
local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing
authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate
headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees
providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United
Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
