AMERESCO INC

(AMRC)
Ameresco : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019

04/12/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

FRAMINGHAM, MA - April 11, 2019, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The earnings press release will be available on the 'Investor Relations ' section of the Company's website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information will be furnished on a Current Report on Form 8-K and posted to the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website.

Participants may access the earnings conference call by dialing domestically +1 (877) 359-9508 or internationally +1 (224) 357-2393. The passcode is 4059384. Participants are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to register. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

###

Disclaimer

Ameresco Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 22:32:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 856 M
EBIT 2019 62,1 M
Net income 2019 39,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
P/E ratio 2020 17,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 763 M
Chart AMERESCO INC
Duration : Period :
Ameresco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERESCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph P. DeManche Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Mark Chiplock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & VP
Dean Lebron Vice President-Information Technology
David John Corrsin Secretary, Director, EVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERESCO INC16.88%763
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS20.67%18 465
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY39.24%11 389
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 647
FIRST SOLAR, INC.42.81%6 387
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD44.96%3 937
