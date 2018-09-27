Ameri100 Secures Digital Transformation Win With Leading Golf Lifestyle Apparel Brand

- Company to Implement SAP S/4HANA Fashion and SAP Hybris eCommerce Platforms -



ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100” or the “Company”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company, today announced that it has been selected by new client, a leading golf lifestyle apparel company based in Southern California, to drive business value acceleration through the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Fashion and C/4HANA (SAP Hybris eCommerce). S/4HANA Fashion offers an end-to-end solution - from planning, procurement and omnichannel retailing - powered by the S/4HANA digital core for fashion companies to transform business models, re-engineer business processes, re-imagine work and meet the demands of the digital economy. Implementation of the recently released SAP S/4HANA Fashion solution plus C/4HANA will enable the client to fundamentally change its customer experience and enable omnichannel retailing in real-time to drive a distinct competitive advantage.

Brent Kelton, CEO of Ameri100, stated, “This award demonstrates once again our ability to win and execute on large digital transformation projects for multinational enterprises. Implementation of S/4HANA and C/4HANA will enable our newest client to fundamentally shift its core systems to respond to the demands of modern commerce and puts it on a path to becoming a true digital player in the world of fashion founded in Ameri100’s reputation for developing and implementing successful digital transformation journeys. This award also reflects Ameri100’s strengthening collaboration with SAP as a key component of our solutions sales strategy.”

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

Corporate Contact:

Viraj Patel, Chief Financial Officer

IR@ameri100.com