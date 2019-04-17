Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  America First Multifamily Investors LP    ATAX

AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP

(ATAX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 08:01am EDT

OMAHA, Neb., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) announced today that it will host a conference call for investors on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Partnership’s First Quarter 2019 results.

ATAX was formed for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing, senior citizen residential properties and commercial properties. 

Participants can access the First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference call in one of two ways:

  • Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fd2s7akg for registration on Monday, May 6, 2019, approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the earnings call, or
     
  • Participants may dial 1-855-854-0934, (direct 720-634-2907), Conference ID# 4192398 ten minutes before the earnings call is scheduled to begin, to listen to the audio portion only.

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay will be available on the Partnership’s Investor Relations website at www.ataxfund.com.

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis.  The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes.  The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by the Partnership’s Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments.  America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Craig Allen
Chief Financial Officer
800-283-2357

ATAX Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY
08:01aAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
03/13AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
02/28AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis..
AQ
02/28AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/28AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS : L.P. Reports 15.6% increase in Year to Da..
AQ
02/08AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Termination of a Material Definitive Agre..
AQ
02/07AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
02/07JOIN OUR Q4 2018 EARNINGS WEBCAST/CO : 30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
PU
02/07AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 82,9 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 29,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,32%
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,69x
Capitalization 413 M
Chart AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP
Duration : Period :
America First Multifamily Investors LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chad L. Daffer Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Y. Roskens Chairman
Craig Steven Allen Chief Financial Officer
Mariann H. Byerwalter Independent Director
Patrick J. Jung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP21.53%413
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD2.96%50 183
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%48 933
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.03%27 038
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED25.37%11 468
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%9 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About