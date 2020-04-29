Log in
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

AMX L
America Móvil B de C : América Móvil Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/29/2020

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX] [NYSE: AMOV], announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2019 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., BMV”).

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of AMX’s complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

About América Móvil:

América Móvil is a leading provider of telecommunication services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 278 million wireless subscribers and 81 million fixed revenue generating units in the Americas and Europe.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “guideline,” “should” and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 1 000 B
EBIT 2019 148 B
Net income 2019 68 189 M
Debt 2019 641 B
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 962 B
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.77%37 454
AT&T INC.-19.58%218 381
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.95%166 576
T-MOBILE US12.14%108 561
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.18%99 566
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.61%89 168
