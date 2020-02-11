America Móvil B de C : América Móvil Profit Jumps in Fourth Quarter

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Net profit at Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil SAB rose 63% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, despite a lag on revenue growth from a stronger Mexican peso.

Latin America's biggest wireless operator by subscribers, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, made a profit of 21.2 billion Mexican pesos ($1.14 billion) in the October to December period, up from 13 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The fourth-quarter profit was equivalent to 0.32 pesos per share or $0.33 per American depositary receipt, the company said Tuesday.

The Mexican currency appreciated 4.4% against the U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter and gained even more against its Latin American peers, limiting revenue growth which was unchanged in peso terms at 263.2 billion pesos.

Service revenues in local currencies rose 3.2%, including a 5.7% increase in mobile revenues.

América Móvil added 1.9 million postpaid wireless subscribers in the quarter, and disconnected 2.6 million prepaid lines, ending the year with 278 million wireless subscribers. Subscriptions to fixed-line services -- phone, television and broadband internet -- decreased by 333,000 to 84 million.

The Mexico City-based company, which has operations across Latin America, as well as in Europe and the U.S., said costs and expenses fell 5.3%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of cash flow -- rose 14% to 81.7 billion, and operating profit rose 24% to 44.6 billion pesos, in part due to changes in certain accounting rules that took effect in 2019. Comparable Ebitda rose 7.6%, the company said.

In Mexico, where América Móvil wireless unit Telcel is the dominant carrier competing with U.S. giant AT&T and Spain's Telefónica SA, the company's revenue increased 6.4% in the quarter despite weakness in the Mexican economy which contracted 0.1% last year.

"The telecommunications sector hasn't been exempt from these macroeconomic effects, but still maintained positive growth rates," said Ernesto Piedras, head of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, a telecommunications consulting firm, in a report.

Increasing subscriptions to pay TV and internet, as well as growing consumption of wireless data and smartphone sales, explain the continued expansion in the sector and are likely to spur further growth in 2020, he added.

América Móvil has yet to be allowed to offer pay TV service in Mexico.

Analysts at Barclays said in a recent note that a $70 million fine against fixed-line unit Telnor for allegedly withholding infrastructure-sharing information from regulators and rivals would likely delay authorization to offer TV service, which América Móvil requested in late 2018. América Móvil has said it would contest the fine.

AT&T recently reported its first positive Ebitda in Mexico--$3 million in the fourth quarter -- since it entered the market with the acquisition of two smaller carriers in 2015. The U.S. company ended last year with 19.2 million subscribers in Mexico, versus Telcel's 76.9 million.

