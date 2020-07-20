America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs dividend payment results

"América Móvil informs dividend payment results"

Mexico City, July 20, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that, in connection with the dividend payment in an amount equal to Ps.0.19 (nineteen cents of one Mexican peso) per share, of the 65'932,889,830 AMX outstanding shares as of the record date, holders of 43'635,472,322 shares opted to receive the dividend payment in Series L shares. The dividend corresponding to the remaining shares is payable in cash.

As a result of the above, AMX have placed into circulation 567,858,829 Series L shares and consequently, as of today, AMX's outstanding capital stock consists of 66'498,748,659 shares (including adjustmest pursuant to repurchases of AMX shares).

The scrip dividend was also offered to holders of Series A and Series L American depositary shares. The figures above include the shares of AMX represented by American Depositary Shares. For more information, ADS holders should consult the Notices of Scrip Dividend furnished to the SEC under Form 6-K on June 17, 2020.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.