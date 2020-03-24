Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs to the market

03/24/2020 | 08:13pm EDT

"América Móvil informs to the market"

Mexico City, March 24, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announces that in today's meeting, its Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held during April 2020, the following proposals:

Dividend

To pay a dividend of MXP$0.38 (Thirty eight peso cents) per share, payable (i) in cash, (ii) shares of AMX, or (iii) a combination thereof, according to the election of each shareholder. The dividend would be payable in two installments, to each of the shares of its capital stock series "AA", "A" and "L" (including the preferred dividend to which series "L" shares are entitled), and subject to adjustments arising from other corporate events, including repurchase or placement of its own shares, that may vary the number of outstanding shares as of the dividend payment dates.

Buyback Program

To allocate an amount equal to MXP$6,000,000,000.00 (Six billion pesos) as its buyback program for the April 2020 - April 2021 period, such amount will include the balance of the buyback program fund as of the date of the upcoming Shareholders' Meeting.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 00:12:09 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
