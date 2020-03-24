America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs to the market

"América Móvil informs to the market"

Mexico City, March 24, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announces that in today's meeting, its Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held during April 2020, the following proposals:

Dividend

To pay a dividend of MXP$0.38 (Thirty eight peso cents) per share, payable (i) in cash, (ii) shares of AMX, or (iii) a combination thereof, according to the election of each shareholder. The dividend would be payable in two installments, to each of the shares of its capital stock series "AA", "A" and "L" (including the preferred dividend to which series "L" shares are entitled), and subject to adjustments arising from other corporate events, including repurchase or placement of its own shares, that may vary the number of outstanding shares as of the dividend payment dates.

Buyback Program

To allocate an amount equal to MXP$6,000,000,000.00 (Six billion pesos) as its buyback program for the April 2020 - April 2021 period, such amount will include the balance of the buyback program fund as of the date of the upcoming Shareholders' Meeting.

