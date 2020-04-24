America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs to the market

"América Móvil informs to the market"

Mexico City, April 24, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announces that, its shareholders approved, among others, the following matters:

Dividend

The payment of an ordinary dividend of MXP$0.38 (Thirty eight peso cents) per share, payable (i) in cash; (ii) series "L" shares of AMX; or (iii) a combination thereof, according to the election of each shareholder. The dividend will be payable in two installments of MXP$0.19 (Nineteen peso cents) each, on July 20 and November 9, 2020, to each of the shares of its capital stock series "AA", "A" and "L" (and includes the preferred dividend correspondent to the series "L" shares). AMX will make public an information statement describing the terms and conditions for this dividend.

Buyback Program

To allocate an amount equal to MXP$6,000'000,000.00 (Six billion pesos) as its buyback program for the April 2020 - April 2021 period, such amount includes the balance of the buyback program fund as of today.

Board of Directors

To appoint, including reelections, the following members of AMX's Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Audit and Corporate Practices Committee: