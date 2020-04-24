Log in
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs to the market

04/24/2020

"América Móvil informs to the market"

Mexico City, April 24, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announces that, its shareholders approved, among others, the following matters:

Dividend

The payment of an ordinary dividend of MXP$0.38 (Thirty eight peso cents) per share, payable (i) in cash; (ii) series "L" shares of AMX; or (iii) a combination thereof, according to the election of each shareholder. The dividend will be payable in two installments of MXP$0.19 (Nineteen peso cents) each, on July 20 and November 9, 2020, to each of the shares of its capital stock series "AA", "A" and "L" (and includes the preferred dividend correspondent to the series "L" shares). AMX will make public an information statement describing the terms and conditions for this dividend.

Buyback Program

To allocate an amount equal to MXP$6,000'000,000.00 (Six billion pesos) as its buyback program for the April 2020 - April 2021 period, such amount includes the balance of the buyback program fund as of today.

Board of Directors

To appoint, including reelections, the following members of AMX's Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Audit and Corporate Practices Committee:

Board of Directors

Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)

David Ibarra Muñoz

Patrick Slim Domit (Vice Chairman)

Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi

Antonio Cosío Pando

Francisco Medina Chávez

Arturo Elías Ayub

Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri

Pablo Roberto González Guajardo

Ernesto Vega Velasco

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

Oscar Von Hauske Solís

Vanessa Hajj Slim

Alejandro Cantú Jiménez (Corporate Secretary)

Rafael Robles Miaja (Corporate Pro-Secretary)

Executive Committee

Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad

Patrick Slim Domit

Audit and Corporate Practices Committee

Ernesto Vega Velasco (Chairman)

Pablo Roberto González Guajardo

Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 00:27:14 UTC
