America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs to the market
0
04/24/2020 | 08:28pm EDT
"América Móvil informs to the market"
Mexico City, April 24, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]
[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announces that, its shareholders approved, among others, the following matters:
Dividend
The payment of an ordinary dividend of MXP$0.38 (Thirty eight peso cents) per share, payable (i) in cash; (ii) series "L" shares of AMX; or (iii) a combination thereof, according to the election of each shareholder. The dividend will be payable in two installments of MXP$0.19 (Nineteen peso cents) each, on July 20 and November 9, 2020, to each of the shares of its capital stock series "AA", "A" and "L" (and includes the preferred dividend correspondent to the series "L" shares). AMX will make public an information statement describing the terms and conditions for this dividend.
Buyback Program
To allocate an amount equal to MXP$6,000'000,000.00 (Six billion pesos) as its buyback program for the April 2020 - April 2021 period, such amount includes the balance of the buyback program fund as of today.
Board of Directors
To appoint, including reelections, the following members of AMX's Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Audit and Corporate Practices Committee:
Board of Directors
Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)
David Ibarra Muñoz
Patrick Slim Domit (Vice Chairman)
Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi
Antonio Cosío Pando
Francisco Medina Chávez
Arturo Elías Ayub
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo
Ernesto Vega Velasco
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad
Oscar Von Hauske Solís
Vanessa Hajj Slim
Alejandro Cantú Jiménez (Corporate Secretary)
Rafael Robles Miaja (Corporate Pro-Secretary)
Executive Committee
Carlos Slim Domit (Chairman)
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad
Patrick Slim Domit
Audit and Corporate Practices Committee
Ernesto Vega Velasco (Chairman)
Pablo Roberto González Guajardo
Rafael Moisés Kalach Mizrahi
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 00:27:14 UTC