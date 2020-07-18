America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs to the market

"América Móvil informs to the market"

Mexico City, July 18, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that its Brazilian subsidiary, Claro S.A. ("Claro"), approved the submission of a binding offer, jointly with Telefónica Brasil S.A. and TIM S.A., for the acquisition of the mobile business owned and operated by Oi Group.

The binding offer was submitted by the parties above indicated to Oi Group's, after the analysis of data and information made available regarding the business to be acquired, highlighting that the binding offer is subject to some conditions, especially to their selection as stalking horse (First Bidder), which shall guarantee to them the right to cover the best offer among other bids presented in the competitive sale process of Oi Group's mobile business. In case of acceptance of the proposal and conclusion of the operation, each of the interested parties will receive a portion of the aforementioned business.

The joint offer comprises the totality of the assets that constitutes the "Mobile Assets UPI" described in the Material Fact and Annexes disclosed on June 15 , 2020 by Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial.

If concluded, the offer will create additional value to Claro, its shareholders and to its clients, through increased growth, generation of operating efficiencies and improvements in service quality. In addition, it will contribute to the development and competitiveness of the Brazilian telecommunications sector.

