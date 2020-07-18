Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.    AMX L   MXP001691213

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

America Móvil B de C : América Móvil informs to the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

"América Móvil informs to the market"

Mexico City, July 18, 2020. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ("AMX") [BMV: AMX]

[NYSE: AMX | AMOV], informs that its Brazilian subsidiary, Claro S.A. ("Claro"), approved the submission of a binding offer, jointly with Telefónica Brasil S.A. and TIM S.A., for the acquisition of the mobile business owned and operated by Oi Group.

The binding offer was submitted by the parties above indicated to Oi Group's, after the analysis of data and information made available regarding the business to be acquired, highlighting that the binding offer is subject to some conditions, especially to their selection as stalking horse (First Bidder), which shall guarantee to them the right to cover the best offer among other bids presented in the competitive sale process of Oi Group's mobile business. In case of acceptance of the proposal and conclusion of the operation, each of the interested parties will receive a portion of the aforementioned business.

The joint offer comprises the totality of the assets that constitutes the "Mobile Assets UPI" described in the Material Fact and Annexes disclosed on June 15 , 2020 by Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial.

If concluded, the offer will create additional value to Claro, its shareholders and to its clients, through increased growth, generation of operating efficiencies and improvements in service quality. In addition, it will contribute to the development and competitiveness of the Brazilian telecommunications sector.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of AMX and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. AMX is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

América Móvil SAB de CV published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 18:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C
02:36pAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : América Móvil informs to the market
PU
08:21aTIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets
RE
07/16AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
07/15AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q2 2020 Transcript
PU
07/15SPECIAL REPORT : Drug cartel ?narco-antennas? make life dangerous for Mexico?s c..
RE
07/15AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q2 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
07/14AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Movil Net Profit Rises in Second Quarter
DJ
07/14AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Movil posts jump in second-quarter net profit
RE
07/14AMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : A1 Telekom Austria cuts 2020 revenue, investment forecast
RE
07/09AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 028 B 45 628 M 45 628 M
Net income 2020 47 207 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Net Debt 2020 694 B 30 774 M 30 774 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 946 B 42 106 M 41 975 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 186 835
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,72 MXN
Last Close Price 14,35 MXN
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.97%42 107
AT&T INC.-22.59%215 531
T-MOBILE US34.34%146 582
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.33%142 992
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.34.88%116 573
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.89%89 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group