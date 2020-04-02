Log in
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
America Móvil B de C : FCC proposes to fine TracFone Wireless $6 million for subsidy violations

04/02/2020 | 07:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine TracFone Wireless $6 million for allegedly violating its rules governing the subsidy program for telecommunications services for low income users.

The FCC said TracFone apparently claimed federal funding for customers "who were not actually determined to be eligible for the program."

The Lifeline program provides a monthly discount of up to $9.25 on broadband and phone service for qualifying low-income consumers.

TracFone, a unit of America Movil, said it would respond "at the appropriate time. As the leading provider of Lifeline services, we take seriously our stewardship of public dollars and will continue to focus on connecting millions of low-income customers to school, jobs, healthcare, and essential social services."

The FCC investigation found that in 2018, TracFone apparently obtained federal support for hundreds of ineligible subscribers in Florida, including using "different addresses using the same name, all seven of whom had birth dates in July 1978 and shared the same last four Social Security Number digits."

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said "we will not sit idly by and let Lifeline carriers fabricate enrollment data to generate more sales." Lifeline is funded using Universal Service Fund money that comes from fees assessed on phone bills.

Spending for the Lifeline program has fallen dramatically in recent years. It handed out $981 million in subsidies in 2019 down from $1.3 billion in 2017.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Julia Love in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)

Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 1 000 B
EBIT 2019 148 B
Net income 2019 68 189 M
Debt 2019 641 B
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 914 B
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,56  MXN
Last Close Price 13,87  MXN
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.47%39 639
AT&T INC.-28.22%209 090
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.44%152 284
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.69%102 153
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.34%72 921
T-MOBILE US8.56%71 897
