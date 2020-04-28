Log in
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AMX L)
  Report
News 
News

America Móvil B de C : Movil Swings to First-Quarter Loss on Foreign Exchange

04/28/2020 | 08:37pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Telecommunications heavyweight América Móvil SAB swung to a heavy net loss in the first quarter, despite higher sales and operating income, as the depreciation of the Mexican peso pushed up its financial costs.

Latin America's biggest wireless operator by subscribers, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a net loss of 29.4 billion Mexican pesos ($1.2 billion), equivalent to 45 Mexican cents a share or $0.45 per American depositary receipt. In first quarter of 2019, net profit was 19.6 billion pesos.

Revenue in the January-March quarter rose 1.8% to 250.1 billion pesos, with service revenue up 5% in local currency terms, led by mobile services. Operating profit increased 9.9% from a year earlier, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of cash flow -- was up 2.9% at 77.6 billion pesos.

The company said it saw little impact on its operations in the quarter from the global health crisis over the coronavirus, although the duration and magnitude of the effects on countries where it has a presence remains unclear. The Mexico City-based company operates across Latin America, as well as in the U.S. and Europe.

"It has become increasingly evident that telecommunication services are critical for companies, families and individuals alike," América Móvil said.

Still, the company said it drew on credit facilities to ensure it can continue to service its debt, and said it would adjust operating expenditures and capital expenditures as necessary to protect cash flow and profitability.

América Móvil added around 4.5 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, including 3.5 million from the acquisition of Nextel in Brazil, to end the period with close to 283 million.

New net subscriptions slowed in March when stores and customer centers were partially closed in a number of countries, although fixed-line broadband subscriptions picked up for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, however, as restrictions on economic activity and mobility meant people needed to stay connected at home.

Overall, subscriptions to fixed line services increased by 78,000 in the quarter to 81.4 million.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 1 000 B
EBIT 2019 148 B
Net income 2019 68 189 M
Debt 2019 641 B
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 915 B
Chart AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,54  MXN
Last Close Price 13,66  MXN
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Slim Domit Chairman
Carlos José García Moreno Elizondo Chief Financial Officer
Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri Director
David Antonio Ibarra Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.00%36 311
AT&T INC.-21.57%217 598
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.32%165 520
T-MOBILE US15.93%112 227
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.18%98 965
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.61%88 526
