America Móvil B de C : Movil Swings to First-Quarter Loss on Foreign Exchange

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Telecommunications heavyweight América Móvil SAB swung to a heavy net loss in the first quarter, despite higher sales and operating income, as the depreciation of the Mexican peso pushed up its financial costs.

Latin America's biggest wireless operator by subscribers, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a net loss of 29.4 billion Mexican pesos ($1.2 billion), equivalent to 45 Mexican cents a share or $0.45 per American depositary receipt. In first quarter of 2019, net profit was 19.6 billion pesos.

Revenue in the January-March quarter rose 1.8% to 250.1 billion pesos, with service revenue up 5% in local currency terms, led by mobile services. Operating profit increased 9.9% from a year earlier, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of cash flow -- was up 2.9% at 77.6 billion pesos.

The company said it saw little impact on its operations in the quarter from the global health crisis over the coronavirus, although the duration and magnitude of the effects on countries where it has a presence remains unclear. The Mexico City-based company operates across Latin America, as well as in the U.S. and Europe.

"It has become increasingly evident that telecommunication services are critical for companies, families and individuals alike," América Móvil said.

Still, the company said it drew on credit facilities to ensure it can continue to service its debt, and said it would adjust operating expenditures and capital expenditures as necessary to protect cash flow and profitability.

América Móvil added around 4.5 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, including 3.5 million from the acquisition of Nextel in Brazil, to end the period with close to 283 million.

New net subscriptions slowed in March when stores and customer centers were partially closed in a number of countries, although fixed-line broadband subscriptions picked up for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, however, as restrictions on economic activity and mobility meant people needed to stay connected at home.

Overall, subscriptions to fixed line services increased by 78,000 in the quarter to 81.4 million.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com