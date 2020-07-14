America Móvil B de C : Movil posts jump in second-quarter net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications
giant America Movil posted a 40% jump in net profit on
Tuesday because of lower costs, although it said the coronavirus
pandemic took a toll on some aspects of its business.
America Movil said net profit rose to 20.1 billion pesos
($873.8 million) in the second quarter from 14.9 billion pesos
in the same period last year.
The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, reported sales of 251.6 billion pesos.
The company said it was affected by closures to its stores
amid lockdown measures across the region to curb the spread of
the coronavirus. In particular, America Movil said its base of
pre-pay clients shrank.
($1= 22.9570 pesos as of end-June)
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)